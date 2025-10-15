Lightroom Classic’s Most Powerful Companion Yet: Panel-Free Editing with Dynamic Panel, Puts the Focus Back on the Image

1. Unobstructed Full-Screen Editing 2. Flexible Placement and Multi-Screen Collaboration 4. Customizable Dynamic Panel for Personal Workflows 5. Intuitive H/S/L Adjustments with Smart Color Mixer 7. “Swing” Adjustments for Micro-Control

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, Lightroom Classic users have struggled with cramped workspace. The rigid Side Panels and Filmstrip occupy valuable screen space and cannot be freely repositioned, forcing creators to toggle them on and off while correcting tones and colors within a constrained frame. For many professionals, this long-standing ‘editing in a narrow gap’ limitation has been one of Lightroom Classic’s biggest frustrationsNow, a new solution called Dynamic Panel , powered by TourBox , redefines how creators interact with Lightroom Classic—transforming the cramped ‘gap editing’ experience into true full-screen editing.Breaking Free from the Default InterfaceIn Lightroom Classic’s traditional workspace, attention constantly shifts between the photo and the surrounding control panels. Locked in place, the Side Panels and Filmstrip occupy crucial viewing space, leaving creators to compromise between visibility and control. Checking skin tone accuracy, highlight texture, or tonal transitions in a full view is often impossible without constant toggling.Dynamic Panel offers a fresh perspective. Instead of fighting the interface, it liberates Lightroom Classic’s controls from the fixed layout. By decoupling Lightroom’s controls from its static panels, it allows creators to perform adjustments anywhere on screen—or even on a secondary monitor—while maintaining an uninterrupted, full-frame view of the image.The Core of Dynamic Panel: Eight Breakthrough Features1. Unobstructed Full-Screen EditingDynamic Panel introduces a new way to work inside Lightroom Classic—enabling Full-Screen Editing for the first time. The interface’s native controls are “unbound” from the original Side Panels and reintroduced as a floating overlay. With the native panels closed, users can summon Dynamic Panel only when needed, maintaining an expansive, distraction-free workspace that prioritizes Color and Tonal Correction.2. Flexible Placement and Multi-Screen CollaborationThe Dynamic Panel can be freely positioned anywhere on the workspace, even across multiple screens. For dual-monitor setups, creators can dedicate one display entirely to the image while placing the Dynamic Panel on the secondary screen. This approach prevents control elements from competing with the image for visual attention and breaks completely free from Lightroom Classic’s static layout.3. Ready-to-Use Panel with Familiar ControlsDynamic Panel comes pre-configured with all essential Lightroom Classic controls, neatly organized and categorized to mirror the native interface. No setup or customization is required—making it instantly accessible to users who want a seamless transition without a learning curve. Open, and it’s ready to work.4. Customizable Dynamic Panel for Personal WorkflowsFor experienced photographers who rely on their own editing formulas, Dynamic Panel supports complete personalization. Users can add, remove, reorder, or group controls to build their ten most-used sliders into their own Customizable LrC Dynamic Panel from scratch.5. Intuitive H/S/L Adjustments with Smart Color MixerDynamic Panel integrates tightly with the TourBox Creative Console hardware, allowing intuitive control through tactile knobs and dials. Turn the console’s knob horizontally across the Color Wheel to select color, and scroll vertically to select H/S/L for fine-tune adjustment.This Smart Color Mixer works in perfect sync with TourBox’s ergonomic layout, aligning visual feedback and hand movement for a highly responsive color-grading experience. Especially for portrait retouching and selective color refinement, it minimizes the friction of switching between multiple sub-panels—streamlining workflow while preserving creative rhythm.6. 1:1 Native Mirroring for Precise AdjustmentWhen a slider is moved in Dynamic Panel, Lightroom Classic’s native parameter mirrors the same value in real time. Adjust “Exposure” to three-quarters in Dynamic Panel, and the original Lightroom slider reflects the exact same position. This 1:1 real-time mirroring with Lightroom’s native sliders ensures visual and numerical consistency - reducing misjudgment and boosting confidence in precision editing.7. “Swing” Adjustments for Micro-ControlDynamic Panel introduces “Swing” Adjustments, designed for micro-tuning through physical dials. Unlike mouse dragging that often feels imprecise, rotating a TourBox knob allows gentle oscillation between values until the perfect tonal point is found.8. Intelligent Workspace RecognitionDynamic Panel also incorporates Workspace Recognition. When users enter the Masking/Remove Tool, the panel automatically switches to the corresponding adjustment layout. It dynamically adapts based on the active editing area, seamlessly linking panel functions to the current workflow. This means users can focus entirely on image refinement without manually switching toolsets.Efficiency Meets Visual PrecisionWhile Dynamic Panel undeniably increases editing efficiency, its deeper value lies in how it enhances quality and focus. By removing the control interface from the main image area, creators can dedicate their full attention to Color and Tonal Correction. Combined with the tactile precision of TourBox hardware, this allows for a creative process where vision and control align—seeing more, adjusting more accurately, and working more fluidly. This return of attention to the photograph itself, rather than the interface, marks a subtle but significant evolution in Lightroom Classic workflows, resulting in better quality.Compatibility and Availability- Compatibility: Dynamic Panel is available for Lightroom Classic, with support for Lightroom to follow in upcoming updates.- Access: The feature is included in the latest TourBox Console software. New and existing TourBox Creative Console users can activate it by installing or updating to the newest version and selecting the official Lightroom Classic preset.- Languages Supported: English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.About TourBoxFounded in 2016, TourBox is dedicated to providing human-computer interaction solutions for the creative industry, crafting efficient and intuitive creative consoles and software for creative professionals. Powered by continuously updated features in software and algorithms, TourBox addresses the diverse needs of creators across various fields through multiple proprietary solutions. TourBox delivers an intuitive, simple, efficient, and immersive creative experience for photographers, colorists, video editors, illustrators, and other creative users.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.