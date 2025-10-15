Surveill Secures $1 Million in Funding to Advance Human-Led AI in Compliance for the Financial Services Industry

Surveill’s $1M raise fuels the next generation of compliance automation — combining human expertise and AI to drive productivity responsibly.

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surveill AI Inc., a compliance intelligence company pioneering human-led artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial services industry, today announced that it has raised approximately $1 million in total funding, led by Simya VC, a subsidiary of 212 VC. The investment marks a significant step forward in Surveill’s mission to redefine compliance as a driver of productivity and performance.Surveill AI’s platform helps multinational financial institutions and regulated financial services firms achieve measurable efficiency and cost gains in compliance operations. Clients report up to 60% time savings and as much as 60% cost reduction, alongside improved risk visibility and regulatory oversight. The company believes in a future where compliance officers leverage specialized AI agents to support their day-to-day work, augmenting oversight rather than replacing it. Built for scalability and transparency, the platform integrates out-of-the-box rule sets across four jurisdictions, providing rule traceability, explainability, and consistency in AI responses. Its advanced models are engineered to reduce hallucinations to near zero, ensuring reliable, auditable, and regulator-ready outcomes—all while keeping human expertise and judgment firmly in control.Surveill’s human-led AI philosophy is rooted in firsthand experience. The company was founded by a former compliance officer with more than 15 years in the field, who witnessed how limited tools and fragmented data constrained oversight. That perspective drives Surveill’s belief that AI should empower, not replace, compliance professionals. By keeping officers firmly in control—and recognizing their ultimate responsibility for oversight—the platform delivers automation that enhances accountability rather than removing it.“This funding accelerates our data-driven approach to advancing platform intelligence and automation while delivering faster, deeper insights for our clients,” said Asli Bonabi , Chief Technology Officer of Surveill. “Compliance teams are under growing pressure to do more with less, and often lack the unified data needed to make informed decisions. Surveill bridges that gap—our specialized AI agents are powered by the latest compliance trends and regulatory data across industries, jurisdictions, and regulators, giving teams the intelligence they need to act confidently and with greater oversight. Our technology is designed to help organizations operate at scale, with stronger governance, lower costs, and absolute trust in their data—transforming compliance from a cost center into a strategic advantage.”About Surveill AI Inc.Surveill AI Inc. is a compliance intelligence company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The company develops advanced AI-powered solutions that help financial institutions enhance compliance oversight, reduce costs, and improve regulatory responsiveness. Surveill AI’s platform provides explainable, traceable, and jurisdiction-aware automation that transforms compliance into a competitive advantage.Media Contact:Surveill AI Inc.299 Alhambra Circle, Suite 404Coral Gables, FL 33134Email: [info@surveill.ai]

