Atwill-Morin strengthens its presence in the Greater Toronto Area with the appointment of a new president for the GTA

The new regional president of Greater Toronto Metropolitan, Fabio Fialho, regularly visits Atwill-Morin's major sites, including the one at 481 University Avenue in Toronto. The new regional president of Greater Toronto Metropolitan, Fabio Fialho, regularly visits Atwill-Morin's major sites, including the one at 481 University Avenue in Toronto. Atwill-Morin employees are proud of their contribution!

I am excited about the bright future ahead for Atwill-Morin in the Greater Toronto Area, which continues to make strides in real estate development and economic growth.” — Fabio Fialho, GTA Atwill-Morin President

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established in Quebec in 1981 and in Ontario in 2004, Atwill-Morin has seen its unique professional expertise recognized by several major property owners, developers, and builders. The restoration of the West and East Towers of the Canadian Parliament and the National War Memorial in Ottawa are among its most impressive achievements. More recently, four major Toronto hospitals have awarded the company real estate restoration contracts worth tens of millions of dollars.With a presence in Canada's Queen City for over five years and some 50 specialized employees, the firm is strengthening its presence there with the arrival of its first-ever president for the Greater Toronto Area, The company has a track record of major prestigious projects involving the restoration of heritage buildings such as The United BLDG (481 University Avenue), the iconic Massey Hall, the Elgin and Winter Garden Theater (EWG), and the famous Clock Tower restored at Halo Residences, to name but a few.Fabio Fialho, a graduate of the University of Toronto Mississauga, CHAP (Canadian Heritage Professionals Association - CHPA), who now holds this strategic position, supported by Jonathan Atwill-Morin (President of Atwill-Morin Ontario) and Mark Atwill-Morin (Vice President of Operations), as well as Matthew Atwill-Morin, President and CEO of the Atwill-Morin Group.“We are particularly proud to have contributed to the restorationt of numerous large real estate complexes which, like Atwill-Morin, cultivate values of safety and well-being for their users,” said Matthew Atwill-Morin. He welcomed the addition of a professional who has made his mark for nearly 20 years in large-scale industry and who possesses specialized knowledge, backed by solid training and extensive experience in the field, particularly in the conservation and management of cultural and built heritage."I am excited about the bright future ahead for Atwill-Morin in the Greater Toronto Area, which continues to make strides in real estate development and economic growth," said the new president of Atwill-Morin - Greater Toronto Area.Atwill-Morin's reputation for excellence extends across Eastern Canada to Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island, where the firm has been called upon to restore youth and vigor to major historic and heritage complexes such as the legendary Province House in Prince Edward Island, built in 1847, where the first steps toward Canadian Confederation were taken in 1867. The famous Carleton Martello Tower in Saint John, New Brunswick, saw its renovation completed last June by Atwill-Morin. “In Toronto, as elsewhere in Canada, Atwill-Morin intends to participate in the evolution of built heritage and the protection of Canadian heritage,” concluded brothers Matthew and Jonathan Atwill-Morin, referring to their corporate commitment that illustrates the company's mission to be the guardians of the past and the builders of the future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.