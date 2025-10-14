Wings Mobile Detailing Launches New Franchise in Woodbridge, VA

Wings Mobile Detailing Mobile Detailer in Woodbridge Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wings Mobile Detailing, a multi-state leader in on-site auto detailing services, has opened a new franchise serving Woodbridge, VA (22191) and nearby communities. The Woodbridge team brings professional interior and exterior detailing, paint polishing, headlight restoration, waxing, and ceramic coating directly to homes and workplaces—eliminating the hassle of drop-offs and waiting rooms.“Launching in Woodbridge means more residents and businesses can book top-rated mobile car detailing with just a few clicks,” said Edward N., Franchise Owner of Wings Mobile Detailing of Woodbridge VA. “Our promise is simple: convenience, quality, and care, every single visit.”The Woodbridge franchise offers flexible monthly and bi-monthly subscription plans designed to keep vehicles consistently clean year-round, as well as fleet and RV services for local organizations and property managers.Services Available in Woodbridge, VA Refresh Detailing package: Interior detailing & shampooExterior wash & decontaminationPaint polishing / correction (multi-stage)Waxing & ceramic coatingHeadlight restorationFleet & RV detailingSubscription plans (monthly/bi-monthly)“Customers love that we come to them,” said Edward N,, Woodbridge franchise lead. “Whether it’s pet hair removal, restoring shine, or long-term paint protection with ceramic coating, our goal is to deliver showroom-level results right in the driveway.”Residents can book online and select a package that fits their vehicle condition and schedule. All technicians follow Wings’ in-house training and quality controls.Book Woodbridge: wingsmobiledetailing.com/location/woodbridge-va Phone: (571) 370-8737About Wings Mobile DetailingWings Mobile Detailing is a professional mobile auto detailing company operating across multiple states, delivering premium car care at home or work. From daily drivers to fleets and RVs, Wings combines convenience with detail-oriented service to keep vehicles looking their best.Media ContactWings Mobile Detailing – Woodbridge, VA(571) 370-8737info@wingsmobiledetailing.comwingsmobiledetailing.com/location/woodbridge-va

