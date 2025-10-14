Nashville-Based Agency redpepper Hosts 19th Annual 24-Hour Creative Marathon Supporting Local Nonprofits

redpepper Strategic & Creative Agency

With over $2M in agency services donated, redpepper rallies for its 19th annual CreateAthon — an all-day, all-night sprint to support local nonprofits.

These nonprofits are out there doing the hard, important work day in & day out. CreateAthon is our chance to step in beside them, lend our skills & hopefully help carry their mission a little further.” — Samara Anderson, CXO

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- redpepper , the Nashville-based strategic and creative agency behind work for Mars Petcare, Slack, and TVA, is gearing up for its 19th annual CreateAthon on October 23 and October 24 — an all-night creative sprint dedicated to helping Nashville nonprofits amplify their missions.For the past 19 years, redpepper has donated over $2 million in creative services to Middle Tennessee nonprofits, helping amplify their stories and strengthen their impact.This year, three Nashville-area nonprofits were chosen from an inspiring pool of applicants to receive redpepper’s creative support:• Buchanan Arts: Fosters creativity and connection through accessible classes, workshops, and community arts programming across Nashville.• Cumberland River Compact: Protects and restores the health of the Cumberland River and its waterways through education and community engagement.• Small World Yoga: Expands access to the healing practice of yoga by breaking down social and financial barriers.The agency will split into three teams, each dedicated to one nonprofit partner, delivering everything from brand refreshes and storytelling videos to website updates, donor campaigns, and more, all in just 24 hours. This year’s event will be hosted at Gear Seven, marking their third year of partnership to bring the event to life.“These nonprofits are out there doing the hard, important work day in and day out — uplifting underserved communities, protecting our shared environment, and creating real change,” said Samara Anderson, redpepper CXO. “CreateAthon is our chance to step in beside them, lend our skills, and hopefully help carry their mission a little further. We’re incredibly thankful for the trust of our partners and for our clients who make space for us to do this every year.”CreateAthon remains the agency’s most anticipated — and most fulfilling — event of the year, blending purpose, play (think: midnight paper airplane contest and 3 a.m. jazzercise), and partnership to show how dedicated, wholehearted creativity can make a real impact.About redpepperredpepper is a Nashville-based creative agency helping brands like Mars Petcare, Slack, and TVA grow through strategy, storytelling, and innovation. Learn more at www.redpepper.land

