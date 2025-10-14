Fix it Frankie Expands Arizona Operations with Acquisition of SunTech Air Conditioning

Fix it Frankie is thrilled to announce its acquisition of SunTech Air Conditioning, a trusted, locally owned HVAC contractor serving North Phoenix since 2015.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fix it Frankie , loved for its honest, fix-it-first approach to air conditioning and heater repair services, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of SunTech Air Conditioning, a trusted, locally owned HVAC contractor serving North Phoenix since 2015.This acquisition combines Fix it Frankie’s passion for exceptional service with SunTech’s strong legacy in the Valley, uniting two teams dedicated to delivering quality repairs, reasonable pricing, and responsive care to both homes and businesses across North Phoenix.What’s Staying the Same?● Dedicated to a repair-first philosophy: SunTech technicians will remain committed to investing significantly in repair training. Fix it Frankie remains committed to replacing systems when necessary, but not prematurely.● Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning specialists: From emergency AC repairs and precise installations to heating services, preventative maintenance, including commercial HVAC systems, Fix it Frankie remains fully dedicated to HVAC.● Efficiency as a cornerstone: SunTech customers will enjoy the same efficient service, prioritizing respect for our customers' time and money, for a stress-free experience.What’s New?● Expanded service area: With the addition of the SunTech team, Fix it Frankie will now service all of Phoenix, AZ, and surrounding communities.● Improved pricing: By joining a larger operation, SunTech customers will enjoy improved pricing, upgraded tools, and software, delivering an even better buying experience.● More technicians: SunTech customers now have access to a larger fleet of trucks and technicians. Enjoy smoother booking, easier communication, and faster response times.A Message from Frankie“Jason Williamson and the SunTech team are committed to the same values as Fix it Frankie. Fix it first. Fix it right. Replace it when you have to. SunTech has earned its reputation in the community, and I deeply respect what Jason has built.In an industry dominated by greedy Private Equity companies, all desperate to satisfy shareholder profits, Fix it Frankie remains committed to satisfying our customers' pocketbooks.Our customers are our friends and families, and, quite frankly, we’re not willing to sacrifice our values for a quick buck. That’s why Jason Williamson and his team at SunTech are the right fit for us, growing something stronger together.”From the SunTech Owner, Jason Williamson“For over a decade, I’ve strived to be the go-to HVAC team in North Phoenix, trusted for our expertise and dedication. Joining forces with Fix it Frankie ensures that legacy continues now with expanded capabilities, service area, and the same neighborhood-first spirit. People doing the right thing are stronger together.”Still Reaching You: SunTech by Fix it FrankieReach us anytime for service, quotes, or scheduling:● Phone: (602) 900‑3520 (same SunTech number)● Address: 42211 N 41st Drive, Suite A-113, Phoenix, AZ 85051● Services: Emergency Air Conditioning and Heating repairs, HVAC installations, indoor air quality solutions, commercial HVAC systems, preventative maintenance, and 24/7 availability for family members. Open 7 am to 7 pm daily.

