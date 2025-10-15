Trifecta Home Furniture Shines Spotlight on In-Home Design Services Ahead of 10-Year Milestone in Northern Florida

In just 24 hours, we can turn an empty property into a fully furnished, magazine-worthy home with no delays or compromises. Everything we use is already in stock, handpicked, and ready to go.” — Kristy Ortega

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Trifecta Home Furniture approaches its 10th anniversary this December, the brand is highlighting its in-home design services. This personalized offering has shaped more than 550 homes across Northern Florida.Known for its monthly showroom events and access to exclusive, in-stock furnishings, Trifecta Home Furniture has earned the trust of homeowners and interior professionals seeking refined, high-end pieces without long lead times. Now, the company is emphasizing its in-home design services in St. Augustine as a central part of its value to clients who want a fully tailored design experience. Each installation can be completed in as little as 24 hours, using curated, in-stock furnishings that reflect Trifecta’s signature aesthetic: timeless, elevated, and ready to live in.“We’ve designed hundreds of homes in Northern Florida, and what sets us apart is how quickly we deliver custom results,” said Kristy Ortega, co-owner of Trifecta Home Furniture. “In just 24 hours, we can turn an empty property into a fully furnished, magazine-worthy home with no delays or compromises. Everything we use is already in stock, handpicked, and ready to go.”From oceanfront residences to homes in golf communities, Trifecta’s design team has earned a reputation for turning vision into reality with thoughtful, high-end results. Their in-home design process includes personalized consultations, expert product selection, layout coordination, and white-glove delivery, all carefully managed to reduce hassle and create a polished, cohesive space.As the company marks a decade in business, it has also secured new partnerships with two leading regional building firms: a move that signals even more integrated design work in upcoming residential developments across the region.This renewed focus comes as demand continues to grow for high-end home décor in St. Augustine , particularly among homeowners seeking immediate access to curated pieces and professional support. Trifecta’s combination of exclusive inventory and tailored design services offers a rare level of efficiency and sophistication in a market that often requires compromise on one or the other.About Trifecta Home FurnitureTrifecta Home Furniture delivers high-end, stylish luxury home furnishings at exceptional value through a lean, event-driven model. By hosting two showroom events per month, the company offers immediate access to exclusive, in-stock inventory and personalized design services, including full-home installations completed within 24 hours. Trifecta serves homeowners and interior professionals across Northern Florida.

