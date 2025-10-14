Binaytara and Federal Medical Center, Ebute Metta, Lagos Sign MoU to Strengthen Cancer Care in Nigeria

Dr. Binay Shah, president and co-founder of Binaytara, with leaders of FMC-Ebute Metta and Redeemer’s Health Village, highlighting the signed memorandum of understanding.

Advancing Cancer Care in Nigeria with Infrastructure and Safety, Capacity Building, and System Strengthening.

LAGOS, WASHINGTON, NIGERIA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Binaytara is proud to announce a new partnership with Federal Medical Center (FMC), Ebute Metta, Lagos to advance cancer care in Nigeria. With the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations, this partnership marks a major milestone in expanding access to high-quality treatment and training.Through this collaboration, Binaytara and FMC will focus on:Enhancing chemotherapy infrastructure and safety to ensure patients receive reliable and effective treatment.Building capacity through oncology fellowships, specialized training programs, and international knowledge exchange.Strengthening cancer systems by establishing a comprehensive cancer registry and organizing an annual cancer conference in Nigeria to foster collaboration among healthcare professionals.“This partnership is a significant achievement, and I am truly proud of what we have accomplished, said Dr. Adedamola Dada, who was the CEO of FMC Ebute Metta when the partnership with Binaytara first began. Dr. Dada is now the CEO at Redeemer’s Health Village in Lagos. “This initiative holds great promise for Nigeria, its patients, and the healthcare professionals who will treat them. Through capacity building, knowledge exchange, and collaborative efforts, we are set to elevate the standard of care and improve patient outcomes.”“This partnership with Binaytara is a significant step for FMC Ebute-Metta as we work to expand our cancer care services,” said Dr. Saheed Ogunme, Acting Medical Director of FMC Ebute-Metta. “International collaborations like this bring opportunities for training, innovation, and system improvement that directly impact patient outcomes. We are confident that this relationship will help us build a more effective world-class cancer care program for our community.”“We are excited to partner with Binaytara because this collaboration brings tangible support to our patients and our oncology team, said Dr. Ajibike Orekoya, head of the oncology department at FMC Ebute-Metta. The chemotherapy hood, infusion pumps, and training in safe chemotherapy practices will strengthen the quality and safety of the care we provide. Beyond that, the opportunities for fellowships, palliative care training, and broader system strengthening mean that our clinicians will be better equipped to meet the growing cancer burden in Nigeria. I look forward to supporting this partnership by providing data and insights so that together we can build a stronger foundation for cancer care.”“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to improving patient outcomes and expanding access to world-class cancer care,” said Dr. Binay Shah, President of Binaytara. “By investing in training, infrastructure, and systems, we are laying the groundwork for sustainable progress in cancer treatment and research.”Binaytara extends its gratitude to Dr. Daniel Ezekwudo, Dr. Rasaq Olaosebikan, Dr. Ajibike Orekoya, Dr. Adedamola Dada, Dr. Saheed Ogunme, and Dr. Nnenna Ndukwe-Kalu for their leadership and dedication in bringing this collaboration to fruition. This partnership is rooted in local leadership and community organizations in Lagos, ensuring world-class best practices in oncology are tailored to culturally appropriate implementation.Together, Binaytara and Federal Medical Center, Ebute Metta, are committed to shaping a future where every patient has access to timely, effective, and compassionate cancer care.About Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-MettaFederal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta is a public hospital in Lagos, Nigeria. Their mission is to sustain a dynamic and comprehensive health delivery system that is effective, efficient and affordable in an atmosphere where staff are proud to serve and the public are confident to use. Their vision is to be a hospital that is able to fund development projects through increased revenues and partnerships to deliver quality, friendly, affordable medical service by high-performing and motivated staff.About BinaytaraBinaytara is a leader in global oncology and is dedicated to reducing cancer disparities worldwide. As the largest organizer of hematology/oncology conferences in the United States, Binaytara educates thousands of oncology and hematology practitioners on the latest treatments for their patients. Binaytara's impact extends globally, partnering with local health organizations and governments to establish cancer care centers, improve healthcare access and outcomes through advocacy, foster innovative research in implementation science, and strengthen continuing education programs.Media Contact:Matt LambertDirector of Marketing and CommunicationsBinaytaraEmail: matt.l@binaytara.org

