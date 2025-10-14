2025 Biological License Application Supplement Noteworthy Approvals

|Whole Blood and Blood Components (Convalescent Plasma, High Titer, Anti-SARS-CoV-2 (Whole Blood-derived)
|Treatment of COVID-19 in patients with immunosuppressive disease or receiving immunosuppressive treatment.
|125396/21
|
Stanford Blood Center
3373 Hillview Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304
|10/10/2025
|
VYJUVEK
beremagene geperpavec-svdt
|Expand the indication to treat wounds in adults and pediatric patients (0 to 16 years of age) with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, and to allow application of VYJUVEK in home setting by a healthcare professional, patient or caregiver.
|125774/89
|
Krystal Biotech, Inc.
2100 Wharton
Street Suite 701
Pittsburgh, PA
15203
Lic. # 2301
|9/12/2025
|
VONVENDI
von Willebrand Factor (Recombinant)
|To expand the current approved adult prophylaxis indication for type 3 von Willebrand disease (VWD) to include adults with type 1 and type 2 VWD and to expand the use to pediatric patients with VWD for on demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes and perioperative management of bleeding.
|125577/691
|Takeda
Pharmaceuticals
USA, Inc
500 Kendall Street Cambridge, MA
02142
Lic. # 1898
|9/5/2025
|
NUVAXOVID
COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted
|To include the 2025-2026 Formula and associated labeling revisions.
|125817/6
|Novavax, Inc.
700 Quince Orchard Road Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Lic. # 2349
|8/27/2025
|
MNEXSPIKE
COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA
|To include the 2025-2026 Formula and associated labeling revisions for use in individuals who are 65 years of age and older, or 12 years through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19.
|125835/6
|ModernaTX, Inc.
325 Binney Street Cambridge, MA 02142
Lic. # 2256
|8/27/2025
|
SPIKEVAX
COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA
|To include the 2025-2026 Formula and associated labeling revisions.
|125752/305
|Moderna TX, Inc.
325 Binney Street Cambridge, MA 02142
Lic. # 2256
|8/27/2025
|
COMIRNATY
COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA
|
To include:
- 10 mcg drug product (2025-2026 Formula) in the single-dose vial presentation manufactured at the Pfizer, Puurs facility and associated labeling revisions, for use in individuals 5 years through 11 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19; and
- 30 mcg drug product (2025-2026 Formula) in the single-dose prefilled syringe presentation manufactured at the Pfizer, Puurs facility and associated labeling revisions, for use in individuals who are 65 years of age and older, or 12 years through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19.
|125742/656
|
BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH
Pfizer, Inc. 66 Hudson Boulevard East New York, NY 10001
Lic. # 2229
|8/27/2025
|
AREXVY
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine, Adjuvanted
|To include data on the safety and efficacy of AREXVY against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) associated lower respiratory tract disease in individuals 60 years of age and older over three RSV seasons following administration of a single dose.
|125775/297
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
14200 Shady Grove Road VR1500 Rockville, MD 20850-7464
Lic. # 1617
|8/8/2025
|
CAPVAXIVE
Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine
|To update Section 8 "Use in Specific Populations", Section 6 “Clinical Trials Experience”, and Section 14 “Clinical Studies” of the package insert for the inclusion of individuals living with HIV (V116-007) and individuals at increased risk of pneumococcal disease (V116-008).
|125814/149
|Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC
P.O. Box 1000 UG2D-68
North Wales, PA 19454-2505
Lic. # 0002
|7/31/2025
|
Imovax Rabies
Rabies Vaccine
|To update the package insert to include a 2-dose pre-exposure prophylaxis dosing regimen in addition to the currently approved 3-dose regimen.
|103931/5342
|Sanofi Pasteur SA
Discovery Drive
Swiftwater, PA
18370-0187
Lic. # 1724
|7/24/2025
|
SPIKEVAX
COVID-19 Vaccine
|To prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals who are 65 years of age and older, or 6 months through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19, and to include a new 0.25 mL pre-filled syringe presentation.
|125752/276
|
ModernaTX, Inc.
325 Binney Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Lic. # 2256
|7/9/2025
|
GAMMAGARD LIQUID ERC
Immune globulin infusion (human) 10% solution
|For the indication of a replacement therapy for primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI) in adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older.
|125105/2184
|
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
U.S.A., Inc.
650 E. Kendall Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Lic. # 1898
|6/27/2025
|
MRESVIA
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine
|To revise the indication and usage to include active immunization for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in individuals 18 through 59 years of age who are at increased risk for LRTD caused by RSV.
|125796/37
|
ModernaTX, Inc.
325 Binney Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Lic. # 2256
|6/12/2025
|
ABRYSVO
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine
|To update the Package Insert to include safety and efficacy data from two full Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) seasons from the Phase 3 clinical study C3671013, and the final safety data from the Phase 3 study C3671008.
|125769/277
|
Pfizer Inc.
500 Arcola Road
Collegeville, PA 19426
Lic. # 2001
|6/9/2025
|
MenQuadfi
Meningococcal (Groups A, C, Y, W) Conjugate Vaccine
|To update the Package Insert to include safety and effectiveness data from postmarketing requirement (PMR) studies MET41, MET42 and MET61 that support lowering the age for use to include individuals 6 weeks through 23 months of age.
|125701/262
|
Sanofi Pasteur, Inc.
Discovery Drive
Swiftwater, PA 18370-0187
Lic. # 1725
|5/23/2025
|
AREXVY
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine, Adjuvanted
|To update the Package Insert to include data from two clinical studies of concomitant administration of AREXVY with influenza vaccines in individuals 65 years of age and older.
|125775/247
|
GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
14200 Shady Grove Road
Rockville, MD 20850-7464
Lic. # 1617
|5/23/2025
|
Jivi
Antihemophilic Factor (recombinant), PEGylated-aucl
|To revise the indication to include pediatric patients 7 to <12 years of age.
|125661/972
|
Bayer HealthCare LLC
100 Bayer Boulevard, P.O. Box 915
Whippany, NJ 07981-0915
Lic. # 0008
|5/14/2025
|
FluBlok
Influenza Vaccine
|To update the product labeling to include data and results from PREA PMR studies VAP00026 (3-8 year olds) and VAP00027 (9-17 and 18-49 year olds), and to use data from VAP00027 to support extending the Flublok indication to individuals 9 through 17 years of age, and to fulfill (PREA) PMR #1 and (PREA) PMR #2 (125285/471).
|125285/613
|Protein Sciences Corporation
Sanofi Pasteur Inc.
Discovery Drive
Swiftwater, PA 18370
Lic. #1795
|03/31/2025
|
JYNNEOS
Smallpox and Mpox Vaccine, Live, Non-replicating
|To include a two-vial presentation of JYNNEOS that consists of a Lyophilized Antigen Component vial and a Diluent Component vial.
|125678/119
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
Bavarian Nordic Inc.
1005 Slater Road, Suite 101
Durham, NC 27703
Lic. #2096
|03/31/2025
|
SHINGRIX
Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted
|To update the US Prescribing Information to include information from Study Zoster-049 on long term effectiveness of SHINGRIX.
|125614/1022
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
14200 Shady Grove Road
Rockville, MD 20850-7464
Lic. #1617
|03/21/2025
|
ODACTRA
House Dust Mite (Dermatophagoides farinae and Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus) Allergen Extract
|To include use in children 5 through 11 years of age.
|125592/218
|ALK-Abello A/S
ALK-Abello Inc.
135 Route 202/206 Suite 16
Bedminster, NJ 07921
Lic. #1292
|02/27/2025
|Anti-Human Globulin
|To replace the Anti-C3d used in MTS Anti-IgG, -C3d gel cards manufactured in Pompano Beach, Florida facility.
|103461/5123
|Micro Typing Systems, Inc.
100 Indigo Creek Drive
Rochester, NY 14626
Lic. #1177
|01/28/2025
