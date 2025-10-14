2025 Biological License Application Supplement Noteworthy Approvals

Whole Blood and Blood Components (Convalescent Plasma, High Titer, Anti-SARS-CoV-2 (Whole Blood-derived) Treatment of COVID-19 in patients with immunosuppressive disease or receiving immunosuppressive treatment. 125396/21 Stanford Blood Center 3373 Hillview Avenue

Palo Alto, CA 94304 10/10/2025

VYJUVEK beremagene geperpavec-svdt Expand the indication to treat wounds in adults and pediatric patients (0 to 16 years of age) with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, and to allow application of VYJUVEK in home setting by a healthcare professional, patient or caregiver. 125774/89 Krystal Biotech, Inc. 2100 Wharton

Street Suite 701

Pittsburgh, PA

15203 Lic. # 2301 9/12/2025

VONVENDI von Willebrand Factor (Recombinant) To expand the current approved adult prophylaxis indication for type 3 von Willebrand disease (VWD) to include adults with type 1 and type 2 VWD and to expand the use to pediatric patients with VWD for on demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes and perioperative management of bleeding. 125577/691 Takeda

Pharmaceuticals

USA, Inc 500 Kendall Street Cambridge, MA

02142 Lic. # 1898 9/5/2025

NUVAXOVID COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted To include the 2025-2026 Formula and associated labeling revisions. 125817/6 Novavax, Inc. 700 Quince Orchard Road Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Lic. # 2349 8/27/2025

MNEXSPIKE COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA To include the 2025-2026 Formula and associated labeling revisions for use in individuals who are 65 years of age and older, or 12 years through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19. 125835/6 ModernaTX, Inc. 325 Binney Street Cambridge, MA 02142 Lic. # 2256 8/27/2025

SPIKEVAX COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA To include the 2025-2026 Formula and associated labeling revisions. 125752/305 Moderna TX, Inc. 325 Binney Street Cambridge, MA 02142 Lic. # 2256 8/27/2025

COMIRNATY COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA To include: 10 mcg drug product (2025-2026 Formula) in the single-dose vial presentation manufactured at the Pfizer, Puurs facility and associated labeling revisions, for use in individuals 5 years through 11 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19; and

30 mcg drug product (2025-2026 Formula) in the single-dose prefilled syringe presentation manufactured at the Pfizer, Puurs facility and associated labeling revisions, for use in individuals who are 65 years of age and older, or 12 years through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19. 125742/656 BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH Pfizer, Inc. 66 Hudson Boulevard East New York, NY 10001

Lic. # 2229 8/27/2025

AREXVY Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine, Adjuvanted To include data on the safety and efficacy of AREXVY against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) associated lower respiratory tract disease in individuals 60 years of age and older over three RSV seasons following administration of a single dose. 125775/297 GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals 14200 Shady Grove Road VR1500 Rockville, MD 20850-7464 Lic. # 1617 8/8/2025

CAPVAXIVE Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine To update Section 8 "Use in Specific Populations", Section 6 “Clinical Trials Experience”, and Section 14 “Clinical Studies” of the package insert for the inclusion of individuals living with HIV (V116-007) and individuals at increased risk of pneumococcal disease (V116-008). 125814/149 Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

P.O. Box 1000 UG2D-68

North Wales, PA 19454-2505 Lic. # 0002 7/31/2025

Imovax Rabies Rabies Vaccine To update the package insert to include a 2-dose pre-exposure prophylaxis dosing regimen in addition to the currently approved 3-dose regimen. 103931/5342 Sanofi Pasteur SA Discovery Drive

Swiftwater, PA

18370-0187 Lic. # 1724 7/24/2025

SPIKEVAX COVID-19 Vaccine To prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals who are 65 years of age and older, or 6 months through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19, and to include a new 0.25 mL pre-filled syringe presentation. 125752/276 ModernaTX, Inc. 325 Binney Street Cambridge, MA 02142 Lic. # 2256 7/9/2025

GAMMAGARD LIQUID ERC Immune globulin infusion (human) 10% solution For the indication of a replacement therapy for primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI) in adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older. 125105/2184 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

U.S.A., Inc. 650 E. Kendall Street

Cambridge, MA 02142 Lic. # 1898 6/27/2025

MRESVIA Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine To revise the indication and usage to include active immunization for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in individuals 18 through 59 years of age who are at increased risk for LRTD caused by RSV. 125796/37 ModernaTX, Inc. 325 Binney Street

Cambridge, MA 02142 Lic. # 2256

6/12/2025

ABRYSVO Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine To update the Package Insert to include safety and efficacy data from two full Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) seasons from the Phase 3 clinical study C3671013, and the final safety data from the Phase 3 study C3671008. 125769/277 Pfizer Inc. 500 Arcola Road

Collegeville, PA 19426 Lic. # 2001

6/9/2025

MenQuadfi

Meningococcal (Groups A, C, Y, W) Conjugate Vaccine

To update the Package Insert to include safety and effectiveness data from postmarketing requirement (PMR) studies MET41, MET42 and MET61 that support lowering the age for use to include individuals 6 weeks through 23 months of age.

125701/262 Sanofi Pasteur, Inc.

Discovery Drive

Swiftwater, PA 18370-0187 Lic. # 1725

5/23/2025

AREXVY

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine, Adjuvanted

To update the Package Insert to include data from two clinical studies of concomitant administration of AREXVY with influenza vaccines in individuals 65 years of age and older. 125775/247

GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

14200 Shady Grove Road

Rockville, MD 20850-7464 Lic. # 1617

5/23/2025

Jivi

Antihemophilic Factor (recombinant), PEGylated-aucl To revise the indication to include pediatric patients 7 to <12 years of age. 125661/972 Bayer HealthCare LLC

100 Bayer Boulevard, P.O. Box 915

Whippany, NJ 07981-0915 Lic. # 0008

5/14/2025

FluBlok

Influenza Vaccine To update the product labeling to include data and results from PREA PMR studies VAP00026 (3-8 year olds) and VAP00027 (9-17 and 18-49 year olds), and to use data from VAP00027 to support extending the Flublok indication to individuals 9 through 17 years of age, and to fulfill (PREA) PMR #1 and (PREA) PMR #2 (125285/471). 125285/613 Protein Sciences Corporation

Sanofi Pasteur Inc.

Discovery Drive

Swiftwater, PA 18370 Lic. #1795 03/31/2025

JYNNEOS

Smallpox and Mpox Vaccine, Live, Non-replicating To include a two-vial presentation of JYNNEOS that consists of a Lyophilized Antigen Component vial and a Diluent Component vial. 125678/119 Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic Inc.

1005 Slater Road, Suite 101

Durham, NC 27703 Lic. #2096 03/31/2025

SHINGRIX

Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted To update the US Prescribing Information to include information from Study Zoster-049 on long term effectiveness of SHINGRIX. 125614/1022 GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

14200 Shady Grove Road

Rockville, MD 20850-7464 Lic. #1617 03/21/2025

ODACTRA

House Dust Mite (Dermatophagoides farinae and Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus) Allergen Extract To include use in children 5 through 11 years of age. 125592/218 ALK-Abello A/S

ALK-Abello Inc.

135 Route 202/206 Suite 16

Bedminster, NJ 07921 Lic. #1292 02/27/2025