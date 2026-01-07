This list includes cleared 510(k) submissions for 2026 for which we have supporting documents available and reflects the information as of the clearance date. It is not updated with regard to applicant or application status change.

The clearances are listed by clearance date in reverse chronological order.

510(k) Number Applicant Device Name Decision Date
BK251207 Techno-Path Manufacturing Ltd.
Ireland		 Multichem ID-HIV p24 01/02/2026