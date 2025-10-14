Saha Yoga Sedona Brings Transformational Yoga and Oneness Retreats to the Heart of Sedona, Arizona

Saha Yoga Sedona Daily Session A couple takes part in a daily yoga session with Saha Yoga Sedona. Christopher & Brittney Nimtz - Owners Of Saha Yoga Sedona

Discover Sedona’s newest sanctuary for yoga, meditation, and Oneness retreats led by Christopher and Brittney Nimtz.

Rooted in India, Risen in Sedona” — Christopher Nimtz

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter in Sedona Yoga begins with the opening of Saha Yoga Sedona , a sanctuary for spiritual renewal and conscious living. Founded by Christopher and Brittney Nimtz, Saha Yoga Sedona introduces a unique blend of ancient Oneness teachings , mindful yoga, and Sedona’s natural healing energy — offering visitors a deeply personal path to awakening.At the center of their offerings is the Saha Yoga Sedona Retreat, a five-day immersive Sedona Yoga Retreat hosted at the Lantern Light Inn, where guests experience yoga, meditation, guided hikes, and reflective practices rooted in the teachings of Ekam Oneness from India.A New Sedona Retreat ExperienceThe Saha Yoga 5-Day Retreat invites participants into a rhythm of presence and peace through sunrise meditations, restorative evening sessions, and sacred hikes across Sedona’s iconic red rocks.Each day is curated to awaken the body, still the mind, and open the heart — blending Sedona Yoga, conscious breathwork, chanting, and nature immersion. Guests enjoy nourishing vegetarian meals, intimate group workshops, and personalized guidance from the founders themselves.“Saha Yoga isn’t about escaping the world,” shares co-founder Christopher Nimtz. “It’s about learning to see the divine within it — to live with awareness, gratitude, and connection.”Rooted in India, Risen in SedonaBoth Sedona natives, Brittney and Christopher’s journey to create Saha Yoga began after years of spiritual seeking and study at Ekam Oneness University in India. There, they discovered the power of merging devotion, meditation, and self-awareness into daily life.Returning to Sedona, they envisioned a retreat where spiritual growth and grounded living could coexist — creating an experience that welcomes people from all walks of life.“We wanted to bring the spirit of India home to Sedona,” says Brittney Nimtz. “This Sedona Retreat is a space where people can rediscover peace through movement, stillness, and connection to something greater.”Daily Yoga Sessions for Locals and TravelersIn addition to their full 5-day program, Saha Yoga Sedona also offers half-day Sedona Yoga Sessions for locals and visitors seeking shorter experiences. These sunrise and sunset sessions combine yoga, meditation, and guided hiking — providing a refreshing opportunity to ground and connect with Sedona’s vibrant energy.Retreat & Session DetailsLocation: Lantern Light Inn, Sedona, ArizonaLength: 5 Days / 4 NightsPricing: $4,000 individual | $7,500 coupleIncludes: Yoga, meditation, hikes, 2 daily meals, shuttle service, and all retreat materialsHalf-Day Yoga Sessions: Sunrise or sunset departures, offered year-roundAbout Saha Yoga SedonaFounded by Sedona natives Christopher and Brittney Nimtz, Saha Yoga Sedona offers transformational Sedona Yoga Retreats and daily practices that bridge Eastern philosophy with Sedona’s sacred landscape. Through yoga, meditation, and Oneness teachings, Saha Yoga invites seekers into a life of presence, purpose, and peace.Tagline: Rooted in India, Risen in Sedona.

