The Long Run Club Launches Limited-Edition Jersey with BUCK & Ride For Freedom to Raise Awareness for Modern Day Slavery

Ethical custom cycling clothing brand, The Long Run Club (LRC) partners with fellow B Corp creative company BUCK and Ride For Freedom.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethical custom cycling clothing brand, The Long Run Club (LRC), has partnered with fellow B Corp creative company BUCK and Community Interest Company (CIC) Ride For Freedom to launch a limited-edition cycling jersey designed specifically for teams, clubs, and companies who want to support real-world change - with every purchase funding school workshops that teach children how to spot the signs of modern slavery and protect themselves.Each jersey directly funds educational workshops for school children - equipping young people with the tools to spot the signs of modern slavery and human trafficking, along with the confidence to take positive action to protect themselves and others. Every jersey sold provides education for twelve children, while the sale of just 50 jerseys is enough to fund an entire primary school programme, empowering more than 600 children to recognise and respond to exploitation.The campaign launches ahead of Anti-Slavery Day (18th October) and coincides with Ride For Freedom’s flagship Cycle Revolution Event Week - a global initiative that invites individuals, clubs, and businesses to take on cycling challenges wherever they are in the world. Under the theme “United In Purpose”, teams ride together to raise awareness, show solidarity, and fundraise for RFF’s programmes.Lily Rice, Co-Founder of The Long Run Club, said: “Working with fellow B Corp BUCK and Ride For Freedom on this project has been incredible. BUCK have designed a jersey that’s bold,creative, and packed with meaning. Every detail is designed to spark conversation and remind people why we ride.”Lily continues: “Ride For Freedom’s mission is something we care about deeply at LRC. Our jerseys are made ethically and sustainably meaning we not only look at the fabrics used - which are made from post consumer recycled plastic - but also how and where the kit is created. Our factories pay fairly and ensure workers rights, collaborating with RFF means we can create kit to be proud of. Ultimately sport is about resilience, community, and striving for better - and this collaboration turns those values into action. ”BUCK’s award-winning global design team brought their signature, boundary-pushing creativity to the project, transforming the brief into a bold and memorable jersey. Known for their work with some of the world’s biggest brands including JP Morgan, Samsung, Notion, and Airbnb, BUCK delivered a vibrant, “sticker patch-inspired” design that celebrates diversity, movement and taking action - perfectly aligning with Ride For Freedom’s mission to unite the cycling community against modern day slavery.Ben Langsfeld, Chief Design Officer of BUCK said: “We designed this jersey, inspired by sticker patches, to spark conversation and create maximum impact. We wanted those who wear the bold design to carry with them messages of action, courage, and a commitment to ending modern day slavery. Our team collaborated across multiple offices and design disciplines to create a motif for The Long Run Club that is sharp and eye-catching both visually and emotionally. This collaboration is a natural extension to our GOODS by BUCK program where we tap our talented designers and artists to create unique items for positive change.”Modern slavery affects 50 million people worldwide, including 1 in 4 children. In the UK, 17,004 potential victims were referred to the National Referral Mechanism in 2023, with 14,500 children identified as at risk of child criminal exploitation. These numbers are thought to be underreported, meaning the issue is likely to run even more deeply.Vicky Hvartchilkova, COO of Ride For Freedom, added: ““This jersey is more than a cycling kit, it’s a symbol of solidarity. The design demands attention and encourages people to talk about modern slavery. This exciting collaboration with two powerhouse B Corps, The Long Run Club and BUCK, allows us to turn creativity and purpose into meaningful change. With this limited-edition jersey, people can wear the impact - turning awareness into action and helping us protect the most vulnerable through education. Freedom looks good on everyone, and this collaboration is helping make it a reality.”The jerseys will be available to purchase from 13th October 2025 via https://www.long-run-club.com/ with the initial release focused on corporate and team participation. For team enquiries, email hello@long-run-club.comA limited number of jerseys will follow later in the year for wider sale, creating a second wave of momentum and ensuring even more children can be reached through the funded workshops.Find out more:Ride For Freedom: www.rideforfreedom.org - register for Cycle Revolution event week - Break Chains with Cycle RevolutionThe Long Run Club: https://www.long-run-club.com/ BUCK: www.buck.co

