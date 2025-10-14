Healing Across Borders: Raíces Ancestrales Brings Cultural Resilience to Ukraine

Raíces joined a humanitarian delegation to Poland & Ukraine, sharing ancestral healing methods that unite trauma recovery, culture & family resilience.

KYIV, KYIV OBLAST, UKRAINE, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a recent humanitarian and veterans’ delegation to Poland and Ukraine, Raíces Ancestrales—the family-centered healing initiative founded by Samantha Cushing and Luis Guadamuz—emerged as a vital thread linking conversations about trauma recovery, cultural identity, and family resilience.

First introduced during meetings in Warsaw, the Raíces Ancestrales philosophy centers on natural healing, mindfulness, and ancestral grounding as tools for rebuilding families fractured by war and displacement. Their approach places community and family systems at the heart of recovery, emphasizing the power of cultural continuity in restoring a sense of belonging and purpose.

Throughout the trip, Raíces Ancestrales was represented at every stop, and its principles resonated deeply across the delegation’s work—from discussions with refugee organizations in Poland to mental-health and veteran-care institutions in Odessa and Kyiv. Leaders consistently noted that while medical and logistical aid remain essential, lasting recovery also depends on cultural and emotional restoration.

“War tears at the roots that connect people to one another,” said Samantha Cushing, co-founder of Raíces Ancestrales. “Our work is about helping those roots take hold again—within families, within communities, and within the spirit of a nation.”

“Every act of healing is also an act of remembrance,” added co-founder, Luis Guadamuz. “The people we met in Poland and Ukraine carry extraordinary strength. What we offered was not instruction, but partnership—sharing ways to restore balance when everything familiar has been taken away.”

Delegation leaders cited Raíces Ancestrales as part of a new, integrative model of humanitarian care that unites clinical therapy, cultural identity, and spiritual balance. The organization’s contributions have informed ongoing partnerships in trauma rehabilitation and family reintegration, with plans underway to adapt its framework for use by international NGOs and veteran-support programs.

About Raíces Ancestrales

Raíces Ancestrales is a cultural and family-healing initiative founded by Samantha Cushing and Luis Guadamuz. Its mission is to restore balance through practices that connect body, mind, and heritage. Drawing on indigenous wisdom, mindfulness, and modern therapeutic principles, the organization works to strengthen resilience in communities affected by trauma and displacement.

Legal Disclaimer:

