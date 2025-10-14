Explore Stunning Coastal Homes at the 8th Annual Beaches Tour of Homes

8th Annual Beaches Tour of Homes

Explore 15+ homes including a 100-year-old Atlantic Beach gem, plus VIP Gala, Champagne Jazz Brunch, and after-party soiree fun.

ATLANTIC BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience Coastal Charm and Creative Design at the 8th Annual Beaches Tour of HomesNovember 6–8, 2025 | Atlantic, Neptune & Jacksonville Beach, FloridaSunshine, sea breezes, and inspired design come together this November for the 8th Annual Beaches Tour of Homes, a beloved coastal tradition that celebrates community, creativity, and the local businesses that make our beaches so special.From oceanfront escapes to charming cottages, this year’s Tour spans Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, and Jacksonville Beach, showcasing more than 15 stunning homes and two exclusive bonus stops. Highlights include a century-old Atlantic Beach home, lovingly restored to preserve its historic character, alongside contemporary spaces styled by local designers, builders, and artisans. Visitors will enjoy an up-close look at the latest in coastal living, interior design, and architectural craftsmanship- all while exploring the laid-back beauty of Florida’s First Coast.“Each home tells a story of coastal life — of light, texture, connection,” and “It’s not just a showcase of beautiful spaces; it’s a celebration of the people and businesses that make our Beaches communities thrive.”Visitors are invited to “Stay and Play” for the weekend, with exclusive experiences including the Kickoff Toast to the Tour Seaside Gala and the VIP Champagne Jazz Brunch at an oceanfront venue, plus special offers from One Ocean Resort & Spa and other local partners. Whether you’re planning a fall getaway, seeking design inspiration, or simply looking for a feel-good community event, the Beaches Tour of Homes promises a weekend of style, spirit, and seaside charm.Event Details🗓️ Dates: November 6–10, 2025📍 Locations: Homes throughout Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, and Jacksonville Beach, Florida🎟️ Tickets : Available online at [insert ticket link]✨ Special Events: Kick off the Tour at the exclusive Toast to the Tour Seaside Gala, and enjoy the VIP Champagne Jazz Brunch at an oceanfront venue for a premium start to the weekend.🎉 After Party: Celebrate at ABBQ Meat & Drink — live music, giveaways, and happy hour specials from 4:30–7 PMAbout the Beaches Tour of Homes / BTCAThe Beaches Tour of Homes is an annual event presented by the Beaches Town Center Agency, Inc. (BTCA), a 501(c)(3) organization based in Atlantic Beach, Florida. The BTCA is dedicated to celebrating and strengthening the Beaches communities through events, cultural programming, and support of local arts, design, and historic preservation. The Tour brings together homeowners, designers, and local businesses to showcase the creativity and community spirit of the Beaches area. Since its inception, it has become one of the region’s most anticipated fall events, drawing attendees from across Northeast Florida and beyond.Stay connected:🌐 www. beachestourofhomes .com📸 Instagram: beachestourofhomes | Facebook: @beachestourofhomes📧 Media Contact: Robin Spence, Chair, robin@beachestourofhomes.com

