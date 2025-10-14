New Steam Next Fest Game Legitimate Space Corp Simulator LLC

VHornet Games: Legitimate Space Corp Simulator LLC Aliens are at the register Ship Waiting for Fuel

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VHornet Games Unveils “ Legitimate Space Corp Simulator LLC ” at Steam Next FestFrom an Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Game of the Year veteran of “The Last of Us Part II” comes a hilarious space-station management sim.Independent developer VHornet Games is proud to announce that its new title, Legitimate Space Corp Simulator LLC (LSC), is now live on Steam and officially featured in Steam Next Fest, the global celebration of upcoming PC games.The studio is co-founded by Eric Weiss, CEO of VHornet Games, who brings over 25 years of experience across film, television, and interactive entertainment, including work on The Last of Us Part II for Sony PlayStation. Weiss has contributed to productions recognized with Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and Game of the Year honors, and now leads a small, passionate indie team creating original interactive experiences.“Our goal with Legitimate Space Corp Simulator LLC was to build something genuinely funny and deeply playable,” said Eric Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of VHornet Games. “Players can run their own alien space station where nothing ever quite goes according to plan. It’s chaotic, colorful, and full of surprises.”In Legitimate Space Corp Simulator LLC, players manage a bustling extraterrestrial outpost where aliens shop, refuel, and occasionally teleport themselves into trouble. Core gameplay includes:• Store Management – Order, stock, and sell unique intergalactic products• Ship Services – Refuel visiting craft and handle unpredictable space travelers• Teleporter Operations – Transport customers and cargo across the galaxy• Hidden Mini-Games and Customization – Expand your station, decorate interiors, and uncover secretsNow available for PC on Steam, Legitimate Space Corp Simulator LLC offers players a humorous and inventive simulation experience unlike anything else in the genre.Try the Free Demo Today:About VHornet GamesVHornet Games is an independent studio based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, co-founded by Eric Weiss. With decades of combined experience in Hollywood visual effects, television production, and AAA gaming, VHornet creates inventive, story-driven interactive experiences that combine humor, creativity, and technical excellence.Press ContactEric WeissCEO and Co-Founder | VHornet GamesEau Claire, WIEmail: info@vhornet.comPress Kit: https://legitimatespacecorp.com/ Tags: #SteamNextFest #IndieDev #SimulationGame #SpaceGames #VHornetGames #LegitimateSpaceCorpSimulator

