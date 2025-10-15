New White Ribbon Research, Conducted by Angus Reid, Warns: Boys at Risk as Online Misogyny Enters Canadian Classrooms

95% of educators say boys are exposed to harmful ideologies online, and nearly 9 in 10 professionals lack resources to intervene.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- White Ribbon , in partnership with Angus Reid Group, released the most comprehensive Canadian survey to date on the growing influence of online misogyny on boys and young men in Canada.The research highlights a concerning reality where harmful online content, including misogynistic ideologies and hate-based groups, influences how Canadian boys see themselves, girls, women, and relationships. This is not a distant concern; it is already visible in classrooms, homes, and communities throughout Canada.With educators, parents, and professionals raising the alarm, this report serves as a wake-up call: Canada must address how online hate influences boys’ lives and acknowledge the impacts already visible in classrooms and communities.Key National FindingsDrawn from three national surveys of Canadians, conducted in English and French among adults 18 and older, across genders and age groups, the report reveals:- 95% of educators say boys and young men are exposed to sexist and misogynistic ideologies online.- Four in five educators have witnessed misogynistic behaviours in classrooms, including unhealthy stereotypes, disrespect toward women, and aggression.- 71% of parents of boys worry about their sons being exposed to hateful content online, and 59% say they are aware of the online harmful content aimed at boys and young men.- 84% of professionals working in education, mental health, and youth care have encountered radicalized ideologies; 57% encountered individuals with incel related ideological beliefs.- 67% of professionals report that they have encountered instances in which incel-influenced beliefs were linked to real-world instances of gender-based violence.- 89% of professionals feel they lack the training, support, or resources to assist individuals influenced by radicalized or misogynistic ideologies.Educators and Professionals Want SolutionsThe research shows a strong demand from educators and frontline professionals for practical tools to help address online misogyny and harmful ideologies:- 80% of educators say they need lesson plans to address misogyny in classrooms.- 78% want resources for parents to support conversations at home.- 70% want workshops and guest speakers to reinforce healthy messages.- 68% want digital tools such as apps or websites.At the same time, parents of boys expressed significant concern about exposure:- 71% are somewhat or extremely worried about their sons encountering misogynistic content online.- 59% are aware of online sexist and misogynistic ideologies or attitudes aimed at boys and young men.The findings reveal a dangerous trajectory: boys and young men are increasingly consuming content that normalizes sexism, promotes misogyny, and can lead to radicalization. This not only harms women and girls; it also impacts boys’ own identity, their relationships, and their futures.“We are witnessing an alarming rise in the online radicalization of young men and boys, driven by isolation, misogyny, and groups that normalize harmful attitudes and behaviour,” said Humberto Carolo, Chief Executive Director of White Ribbon. “These digital spaces are not just forums; they have become breeding grounds for ideologies that can have devastating real-world consequences.” Preventing radicalization cannot fall solely on parents: “It’s on all of us to engage young men in conversations about gender equity, healthy masculinity and accountability. Preventing radicalization isn’t just about moderating online content; it’s about creating spaces where young men can learn, question, reflect, and make better choices,” Carolo added.This involves expanding programs that provide boys with opportunities to reflect on what masculinity means and challenge harmful attitudes. White Ribbon is currently pilot-testing lesson plans and classroom resources with over 15 Canadian educators to expand the impact of the My Friend, Max Hate campaign, and hopes to expand this work across Canada. Through White Ribbon initiatives and campaigns, men and boys are encouraged to serve as positive role models and stop cycles of violence before they start.Call to ActionWhite Ribbon urges governments, educators, and communities to take action. Preventing misogyny and radicalization cannot rely solely on individual parents or educators. Investments in evidence-based programs, school resources, and public education campaigns are urgently needed to create environments where boys can grow up believing in respect, empathy, and equality.About the Report Boys Are at Risk: Confronting the Rise of Online Misogyny and Harmful Ideologies is the most comprehensive Canadian study to date on this issue. Conducted by Angus Reid Group in partnership with White Ribbon, the research brings together insights from Canadians, educators, and frontline professionals.The research was carried out in 2024-2025 through three national surveys conducted online in English and French:- N= 1504, Canadians 18+ representing the general public, including households with children.- N= 369, Professionals working in the education sector across Canada.- N= 909, Members of White Ribbon’s seven Ontario partner associations working in education, mental health, child and youth care, and related sectors.About White RibbonWhite Ribbon is the world’s largest movement of men and boys working to end gender-based violence, promote gender equity, healthy masculinities and allyship. Our vision is a future free of all forms of gender-based violence and discrimination. Learn more at www.whiteribbon.ca About Angus Reid GroupAngus Reid Group is Canada’s most respected opinion research provider, delivering data-driven insights to inform decisions across business, government, and non-profit organizations.

