Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s 2026 Calendar is Available

Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s colorful 2026 calendar is now available.

The calendar includes beautiful photography of Vermont species along with hunting, fishing and trapping season dates for each month, making it the perfect gift for anyone who loves the outdoors.

“Vermont’s wildlife, habitats and people are interconnected. This calendar celebrates that,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “It has spectacular monthly images of a gray tree frog, Eastern coyote, mink, moose, weasel, wild turkey gobbler, and white-tailed deer buck as well as migratory birds such as a snowy owl, prairie warbler and red-winged blackbird.”

The calendar highlights work by well-known Vermont photographers including Roger Irwin, Kent McFarland, Roger Farmer, and Bob Etzweiler as well as up-and-coming artists like Josh Blouin, Dan Lovell and Emanuel Soza-Foias. It is available for $15 from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department with a printable free-shipping mail-in order form on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website.

Proceeds from calendar sales contribute to the department’s Habitat Stamp Fund, which helps buy and manage land for Vermont’s wildlife.