Pyramid Italia and the Provincial Library of Matera Launch ‘A Library for Inclusion’

Site of the new Inclusive Library in Matera, Italy Pyramid Italia will provide PECS Training for the Matera Library staff and other educators Individuals who use alternative forms of communication will be better able to engage in library activities.

A groundbreaking collaboration to make libraries accessible for individuals with autism and communication challenges.

MATERA, ITALY, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyramid Educational Consultants Italia, the official provider of the PECS® system and the Pyramid Approach to Education®, is partnering with the Provincial Library of Matera to launch “A Library for Inclusion”—an initiative designed to make libraries welcoming, accessible, and communicatively inclusive for all individuals, including those with autism and other communication challenges.

At its core, the project redefines the concept of inclusion: it acts on the context rather than the individual, removing barriers that limit participation and transforming the library into a living laboratory of inclusive practices. An inclusive library becomes the heart of a community where every person can learn, communicate, and belong.

Training and Implementation

The initiative begins with PECS Overview Training delivered by Pyramid Italia on October 20 and November 7, 2025. The two-day program will train library staff and local professionals to use Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) tools and visual strategies to support individuals with complex communication needs.

Following the training, the library will adopt visual communication systems, including AAC-based signage, adapted reading materials, and interactive educational tools. These changes aim to improve access and autonomy for visitors while fostering meaningful engagement through inclusive communication.

Collaborative Partners

The project unites national and international partners who bring unique expertise to inclusion and accessibility:

Pyramid Educational Consultants – Global leader in AAC, providing official PECS® training and visual communication resources.

ArtistiCAA – A network of artists and illustrators promoting accessible culture through inclusive publishing and AAC comics.

Fit-2-Learn CIC (UK) – Experts in sensory-motor development and creators of the Mind Training Toolbox, offering evidence-based, playful learning tools to support children’s cognitive and sensory growth.

Together, these organizations will help library staff create a communication-friendly environment through workshops, sensory integration activities, and the transformation of books and spaces into AAC-accessible formats.

Goals and Community Impact

The project aims to:

Train and raise awareness among library staff about the needs of individuals with communication challenges.

Provide visual tools that promote autonomy and inclusion.

Build bridges between the library, schools, families, and disability organizations.

Encourage reading, participation, and sensory wellbeing through inclusive and engaging spaces.

More than 600 participants—including educators, families, and local professionals, are expected to engage in workshops, community labs, and outreach activities. A bi-weekly newsletter focused on AAC and inclusive education will also be distributed to sustain awareness and share resources.

Sustainable Inclusion

A Library for Inclusion is designed to be replicable creating a model that other libraries can adopt to promote communication access and community inclusion. By embedding AAC and inclusive design principles into everyday library practices, the initiative ensures lasting impact and cultural change.

“Inclusion isn’t achieved by adapting individuals—it happens when we adapt environments,” said Laura Berteotti, Clinical Director for Pyramid Italia. “By making communication accessible, we make learning, culture, and participation accessible to all.”

A representative from the Provincial Library added, “This collaboration shows how libraries can become catalysts for inclusion—places where stories, ideas, and people connect without barriers.”

About Pyramid Educational Consultants Italia

Pyramid Educational Consultants is the international organization behind the Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS®) and Pyramid Approach to Education®. With offices worldwide, Pyramid provides evidence-based communication training and resources to educators, families, and professionals supporting individuals with autism and related disabilities.

For more information about Pyramid Italia and its work in AAC and inclusive education, visit www.pecs-italy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

