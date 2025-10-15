PRIME CUTS JERKY GOES ROGUE AT NACS 2025

Beef Jerky that will fly off your shelf

Gas Station Gourmet Just Got a Brisket Upgrade — And Distributors Better Pay Attention

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime Cuts Jerky isn’t just attending the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show — it’s hijacking the narrative. With mobile digital billboard trucks blitzing the convention center, hotels, and opening party, Prime Cuts is launching a guerrilla campaign that’s impossible to ignore. The message? Jerky is broken. We’re here to fix it.This is not boot leather. This is brisket.Prime Cuts Jerky is made from 100% USDA Prime Certified Beef Brisket — pan-marinated, air-dried, and slow-smoked to perfection. No nitrates. No MSG. No filler. Just clean, steakhouse-quality jerky sourced from small American farms and ranches. While 98% of jerky on shelves today is made from imported beef — often from Australia or South America — Prime Cuts is proudly farm to bag.WHY DISTRIBUTORS SHOULD CAREThe Market Is Shifting Fast — Jerky is a $5 billion category, but most of it is stuck in the past. Prime Cuts is engineered for the next generation of snackers — clean-label seekers, flavor chasers, and premium buyers.Prime Cuts display stands are already turning heads in c-stores. With bold packaging, branded dental pick inside the bag, and viral flavor names, this jerky doesn’t sit — it sells. Premium Margins, No Price Resistance. This isn’t bargain-bin jerky. It’s steakhouse quality in a bag. Higher perceived value means stronger margins and faster turns.Award-Winning Flavors That Move Units:• Kansas City BBQ• Peppered Sea Salt• Western Outlaw (Old Cowboy Style)• Samurai Teriyaki• Honey & Fire• Lime HabaneroPrime Cuts is gaining traction in key regional chains and exploding across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Influencers are onboard. Consumers are hooked. Retailers are asking for it by name. THIS IS THE JERKY REVOLUTIONPrime Cuts Jerky isn’t asking for shelf space — it’s taking it. This is the next big thing in c-stores. The flavor is unreal. The quality is unmatched. The branding is bold. And the attitude? Unapologetically American.Distributors: if you’re still pushing the same old jerky, you’re already behind.Retailers: your buyers are craving clean, premium, American-made meat.Consumers: welcome to the future of high quality snack coined "gas station gourmet".This is Prime Cuts Jerky. It’s not just better — it’s the best. And if you don’t believe it, try a bag. We dare you.Visit www.PrimeCutsJerky.com to learn more or just follow the trucks — they’ll be hard to miss.

