Syntekabio Advances Ongoing Collaboration with Global Cancer Research Center

Collaboration leverages Syntekabio’s LM-VS™ and DeepMatcher® platforms for large-scale in-silico screening; results shared for independent evaluation

DAEJEON, REP. OF KOREA AND NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Syntekabio (KOSDAQ: 226330), an artificial intelligence (AI)–driven drug discovery company, today announced the initiation of research on a second small-molecule target under its ongoing collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The collaboration was first established in April 2025 to apply Syntekabio’s advanced AI-powered screening technologies to oncology research.Under the collaboration, Syntekabio applies its proprietary Language Model Virtual Screening (LM-VS™) and DeepMatcherplatforms to research targets provided by MSK and delivers ranked compound libraries with detailed technical analyses for MSK’s independent evaluation. Syntekabio also coordinates synthesis and delivery of selected compounds, ensuring that computational predictions are validated through experimental testing at MSK’s laboratories.LM-VS™ harnesses large-scale generative language models trained on billions of chemical structures to rapidly explore chemical space and identify novel small-molecule binders. DeepMatcheremploys 3D convolutional neural networks to evaluate binding interactions with atomic precision, enabling high-confidence predictions beyond traditional docking approaches. Together, these platforms allow Syntekabio to perform ultra-large virtual screening campaigns across billions of compounds, prioritize candidates with enhanced accuracy, and shorten the timeline from target to hit.“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with MSK and advance work on a second oncology target,” said Jongsun Jung, PhD, CEO of Syntekabio. “The decision to broaden the scope of our partnership reflects confidence in Syntekabio’s computational discovery platforms and their ability to accelerate early-stage small-molecule drug discovery.”"Harnessing AI-driven platforms to explore novel mechanisms like autophagy inhibition opens unprecedented opportunities in cancer therapy. Collaborating with Syntekabio may allow us to translate computational predictions into tangible therapeutic strategies faster than ever, accelerating the discovery of the next generation of oncology treatments,” said Xuejun Jiang, PhD, Virginia and Daniel K. Ludwig Chair, and Laboratory Head, Cell Biology Program, Sloan Kettering Institute, MSK.About SyntekabioSyntekabio Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 226330) is an AI-powered drug discovery company integrating biology with advanced machine learning since 2009. The company operates supercomputing infrastructures dedicated to life sciences, alongside a global CRO network to validate computational results. Syntekabio provides technologies and tailored services spanning target identification, hit-to-lead, lead optimization, and IND-enabling studies. Its proprietary platforms — including LM-VS™, DeepMatcher, SM-ARS, and Ab-ARS — enable clients and partners worldwide to accelerate the path from discovery to clinic. For more information, visit www.syntekabio.com or follow Syntekabio on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/syntekabio

