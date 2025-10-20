NIDEK Inc. Distributes Medmont Meridia™ Vantage to U.S. Ophthalmologists and U.S. Optometrists

Medmont Meridia™ Vantage | Scleral Topographer

Medmont International Pty Ltd. and NIDEK Inc. are proud to announce its USA distribution partnership is being expanded with the launch of a new topographer.

THE COLONY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NIDEK Inc. now offers the Medmont Meridia ™ Vantage to U.S. Optometrists, U.S. Ophthalmologists, and U.S. Ophthalmic Government tendered competitions. Vantage introduces scleral mapping and a refined design to the Medmont Meridia™ range. The partnership combines Medmont’s topography excellence with Nidek Inc.’s established distribution network and comprehensive post-sales support.Medmont Meridia™ Vantage produces wide-coverage maps of up to 20 mm × 18.5 mm in a single capture, providing precise, reliable data for scleral lens fitting. Vantage also features colour anterior imaging and dry eye analysis tools for versatile clinical use, while its ergonomic design promotes an efficient workflow for both patients and practitioners.“NIDEK Inc. is excited to bring advanced technology to U.S. clinicians and patients through its partnership with Medmont. The innovative Vantage delivers high-precision imaging and vast coverage for specialty lenses to improve clinical outcomes. We are proud to offer the latest in topography excellence and accuracy and pair that with our world-class support.” says, Koji Torii, COO of NIDEK Inc.If you are interested in learning more about the Vantage scleral topographer from a NIDEK Inc. representative, please contact Senior Product Marketing Manager, Keith Effert at keith_effert@nidek.com.About MedmontMedmont is an Australian innovator in precision eye care technology, trusted worldwide for its high-performance topography and perimetry technology. For over 30 years, Medmont has empowered eye care professionals with advanced devices that deliver accuracy and confidence for enhanced patient outcomes and clinical efficiency.Find valuable product and company information at www.medmont.com Founded in Gamagori, Japan in 1971, NIDEK continues to be a global leader in research and development, design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic equipment. The United States subsidiary based in Texas, provides sales and service for ophthalmic lasers, refractive lasers, and many advanced diagnostic devices.Media Contact:NIDEK INCTheo Phantheo_phan@nidek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.