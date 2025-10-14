Falafel Inc Opens Permanent Brick & Mortar Location in Arlington’s National Landing

Falafel Inc's Latest Location Opens Thursday in Crystal City Falafel Inc's Iconic Logo

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falafel Inc, America’s fastest-growing falafel chain and the world’s first social-impact fast-casual brand, has officially opened its first permanent brick-and-mortar location in Arlington, Virginia—right in the heart of National Landing.Previously operating in Arlington through limited mobile food operations primarily catering to Amazon HQ, Falafel Inc is now bringing its full, expanded menu to a permanent home in Crystal City. Winner of DC’s Best Falafel for seven consecutive years, the new restaurant features all of the brand’s fan favorites—including the award-winning $5 falafel sandwich, creamy hummus, chicken shawarma, bowls, and sides—alongside a selection of exciting new dishes.The freestanding space, complete with dedicated parking, marks a major milestone for the brand, which has built its reputation on three core principles: bold flavor, affordable eats, and measurable impact. With every meal sold helping to feed refugees around the world, Falafel Inc has donated more than one million meals to date through partnerships with organizations such as the World Food Programme —turning everyday dining into a global act of good.The Crystal City flagship will showcase an expanded menu of impact-driven eats, anchored by the iconic falafel that embodies the brand’s mission to #EatForGood—making good food accessible to everyone. Chef-founder Ahmad Ashkar has crafted several new dishes inspired by the flavors of Palestine and the Levant, including Zaatar Croissants, Honey Citrus Fattoush, and the Harissa Hot Chicken Rice Bowl. The restaurant will also debut a specialty hot beverage program that balances sweetness with tradition, featuring highlights like the Rose Knafeh Latte and Cardamom-Infused Black Filter Coffee.Designed with Falafel Inc’s signature minimalist aesthetic—white tile, natural wood, and Palestinian-inspired art—the new location offers a welcoming, community-centered environment for locals, professionals, and visitors alike. A dedicated hangout area encourages connection and conversation, while the brand’s online ordering and delivery services at falafelinc.org ensure that its signature falafel and hummus remain accessible to those looking for a quick, healthy and affordable lunch. Soft opening hours begin Thursday, October 16, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.Falafel Inc continues to redefine fast-casual dining—proving that food can be both craveable and catalytic for change. Learn more about Falafel Inc by visiting falafelinc.org or connecting on Instagram @falafelinc.About Falafel IncFalafel Inc is America’s fastest-growing falafel chain, serving impact-centered Palestinian street food with a cause. Every sandwich sold helps feed refugees and families in need. Guided by its “Eat for Good” mission, Falafel Inc is redefining how the world eats—making purpose part of every bite.Website: www.falafelinc.org Instagram: @falafeldcContact: hello@falafelinc.org

