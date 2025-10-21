Hatch Homes Receives 2024 James Hardie President’s Club Award for Siding Excellence in Charlotte, NC

Hatch Homes Honored as a James Hardie President’s Club Award Winner This blue home exterior was remodeled by Hatch Homes, a leading siding contractor in the Carolinas specializing in James Hardie® fiber cement siding. Arctic White James Hardie® siding on a newly built home, installed by Hatch Homes in North Carolina.

Charlotte-based Hatch Homes named among the top 33 James Hardie siding contractors nationwide for quality installation and customer service.

This recognition is about more than awards, it’s about ensuring homeowners across the Carolinas get siding solutions built to last. Our team is proud to set the standard for craftsmanship and service.” — Bill Gayler

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatch Homes, an exterior remodeling company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, announced that it has been honored with the 2024 James Hardie President’s Club Award, placing it among the top 33 siding contractors in the United States. This prestigious award from James Hardie recognizes elite contractors for outstanding performance in installing James Hardie fiber cement siding, including exceptional project volume, strong year-over-year growth, and superior service quality as rated by homeowners. Hatch Homes is one of only 33 companies nationwide (less than 1% of James Hardie’s affiliated contractors) to earn this distinction in 2024, underscoring the award’s exclusivity and the company’s high standing in the industry.Hatch Homes, a Charlotte-based exterior remodeling and siding contractor, has been named a 2024 James Hardie President’s Club Award winner. The James Hardie President's Club Award is an exclusive honor given annually to top-performing siding contractors across the country. Recipients are selected based on exemplary sales volume or significant year-over-year growth in James Hardie siding installations, combined with a proven commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction. According to James Hardie, President's Club members exemplify "the highest standards of quality, service, and expertise" in fiber cement siding installation. Achieving this award signifies a proven track record of excellence in delivering James Hardie siding solutions and aligning with James Hardie's values of craftsmanship and homeowner service. Hatch Homes is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and serves homeowners across North Carolina and South Carolina, including major markets such as Asheville and Winston-Salem, NC. The company specializes in James Hardie fiber cement siding replacement and offers a full suite of exterior remodeling services, including energy-efficient window and door installations, roof and decking replacement. By focusing on top-quality materials and skilled craftsmanship, Hatch Homes has built a strong reputation in communities from Charlotte to Asheville as a trusted James Hardie contractor in North Carolina. Homeowners throughout the Carolinas consistently rate Hatch Homes as a top-tier siding and exterior remodeling contractor, reflecting the company’s commitment to professional service and lasting results.Company leadership attributes this national recognition to Hatch Homes’ unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. “We’re proud to be recognized by James Hardie as one of the top siding contractors in the nation,” said Owen Luckie, Construction & Sales Manager at Hatch Homes. “This award reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional craftsmanship, reliable service, and long-lasting results for homeowners across North and South Carolina. Earning the President’s Club distinction reinforces our mission to set the standard for quality and customer satisfaction in the home remodeling industry.”Company leadership, including Founder and Owner Bill Gayler and Construction & Sales Manager Owen Luckie, attended the 2024 James Hardie President’s Club event, where Hatch Homes was formally recognized among the nation’s best.For local homeowners, Hatch Homes’ President’s Club Award translates into an extra layer of confidence when planning exterior renovation projects. This accolade signals that the company meets the highest standards for siding installation and customer service in the industry. Homeowners in Charlotte can trust that Hatch Homes will deliver exceptional results, using James Hardie’s renowned fiber cement siding products, backed by the experience and reliability of a nationally recognized contractor. The President’s Club distinction ultimately means clients can expect top-quality craftsmanship, enhanced home durability, and a smooth remodeling experience from one of the very best siding contractors in the country. Hatch Homes is a Charlotte, NC-based exterior remodeling contractor specializing in siding replacement and the installation of James Hardie fiber cement products. Founded in 2017 by Bill Gayler, a former James Hardie Building Products expert, the company leverages deep industry experience to ensure proper installation and lasting results for every project. Hatch Homes provides a range of services, including window and door replacement, new roofing, decking, and other exterior improvements, serving homeowners throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is dedicated to delivering a seamless, stress-free remodeling experience through transparent communication, innovative planning, and superior workmanship on every job.

