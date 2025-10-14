Exdion EyeQ: AI for insurance policy management

Exdion EyeQ is the most recent addition to its AI-powered suite of insurance agent/broker tools designed to drive Exdion's policy management products.

Exdion EyeQ effectively thinks, reasons and responds like an intelligent agent/broker with a comprehensive solution built to transform policy management across the entire policy life cycle” — Sandeep Deva

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exdion EyeQ: A New Level of AI Powers its Management Products Designed for Insurance Brokers and AgentsExdion Insurance unveiled Exdion EyeQ, the most recent addition to its Artificial Intelligence powered suite of commercial insurance agent/broker tools designed to drive its more than half dozen policy management products.EyeQ represents the next step in the evolution of generative AI technology tools.Exdion EyeQ sits at the heart of the Exdion’s policy management system. The life cycle policy management platform includes policy checking, coverage gaps, insurance quote comparisons, proposal building renewals, compliance, endorsement management, data analytics, exclusions, and certificate management/compliance.The new AI enhancements include a new genre of intelligent AI user interface. It marries the capabilities of AI designed for agents with the functional structure of a sophisticated intelligent application.Sandeep Deva, president of Exdion Insurance, explained that “Exdion EyeQ effectively thinks, reasons and responds like an intelligent agent/broker with a comprehensive solution built to transform policy management across the entire policy life cycle.”The new solution transforms the CSR experience—bringing intelligent automation and ease from quotes to endorsements, and beyond. “It offers structured, actionable outputs like interactive summaries and variance highlights, a feature that goes well beyond typical conversational AI,” Deva said. “It fulfills a need currently unmet by tools that only offer the typical static, one-dimensional outputs,” he added.Currently more than 3,000 CSRs at both the largest and smaller insurance brokers and agents use Exdion policy management products on an almost daily basis dramatically reducing costs and enhancing a broker’s revenue stream. Six of the largest 15 insurance brokers now use Exdion policy life cycle products.Exdion EyeQ enables the development and introduction of significant improvements in the policy life processes and makes the CSR’s task much more user friendly. With voice-enabled functionality, EyeQ elevates interaction even further — allowing CSRs to simply speak and receive intelligent, real-time responses.The impact of Exdion’s policy management products has saved brokers more than $1 billion in potential E&O claims and have processed more than two million insurance policies. The suite of Exdion’s life cycle policy management products seamlessly integrates with a broker’s AMS systems.Exdion’s more than 15 years of experience in policy lifecycle management offers brokers a platform for a comprehensive solution, designed for the needs of brokers and agents rather than the more fragmented, point-to-point solutions now currently available in the market. The system is designed specifically for the insurance industry drawing upon Exdion’s history and understanding of the unique needs of agents and brokers.Exdion delivers digital transformation solutions through its innovative SaaS+ model, which sets it apart from traditional outsourcing companies and pure tech players. While standard SaaS offerings address 70–80 percent of operational volumes, Exdion’s SaaS+ approach goes further by blending innovative AI platforms with a human-in-the-loop methodology to seamlessly manage exceptions and deliver guaranteed business outcomes.About Exdion InsuranceExdion Insurance is a digital and AI strategic partner providing end-to-end solutions suited to the specific needs of insurance agencies and brokers. Exdion serves some of the most successful global insurance companies through its portfolio of digitalization tools and platforms that integrate seamlessly with agency management systems-helping agencies scale, differentiate, and win more business faster.

