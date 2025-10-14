Xin Furnishing - A Leading Vinyl Flooring Supplier in Singapore, Unveils New Collection of Stone and Wood Vinyl Flooring

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xin Furnishing, a trusted name in the flooring industry, of stone and wood vinyl flooring . As a leading vinyl flooring supplier in Singapore , the company continues to set the standard for quality, design, and reliability, catering to homeowners, interior designers, and commercial property owners seeking durable and low-maintenance flooring solutions.High-Quality Vinyl Flooring Built to LastXin Furnishing’s latest vinyl flooring range blends modern aesthetics with long-term performance. Crafted using advanced manufacturing technology, each flooring product is designed to resist moisture, scratches, and daily wear and tear, ensuring exceptional durability even in high-traffic environments.Customers can explore two beautifully crafted collections:Stone Vinyl Flooring – Replicates the natural charm and texture of real stone while offering the comfort and warmth of vinyl. Ideal for both classic and modern interiors.Wood Vinyl Flooring – Delivers the timeless elegance of real wood without the upkeep, available in a wide selection of colours, grains, and finishes to suit every design theme.Guaranteed Quality and Long-Term ProtectionWith over a decade of experience in the flooring industry, Xin Furnishing has earned a reputation for delivering stylish and reliable solutions. Every residential vinyl flooring product comes with a 15-year product warranty, while clients also enjoy a 1-year workmanship warranty, ensuring flawless installation and long-lasting satisfaction.Why Choose Xin FurnishingWhen it comes to finding a trusted vinyl flooring supplier Singapore , Xin Furnishing stands out for its expertise, quality craftsmanship, and customer-first approach. With a proven track record in residential, commercial, and design projects, the company remains the preferred choice for flooring solutions across Singapore.1. Wide Range of Premium Vinyl FlooringXin Furnishing offers an extensive selection of stone vinyl flooring and wood vinyl flooring to match every interior design style. Whether you prefer the natural texture of stone or the warmth of wood, the company’s products deliver both elegance and practicality.2. Long-Lasting Durability and WarrantyEach product is built using top-grade materials and advanced production methods, ensuring durability that stands the test of time. With a 15-year product warranty and 1-year workmanship warranty, customers enjoy peace of mind with every purchase.3. Professional Installation and Expert GuidanceXin Furnishing’s dedicated installation team ensures precise workmanship on every project. From consultation to completion, clients receive expert advice on materials, colour coordination, and layout, creating a seamless flooring experience.4. Trusted by Homeowners, Designers, and BusinessesCatering to a diverse clientele, Xin Furnishing serves homeowners, interior designers, and business owners looking for high-quality vinyl flooring that complements their unique needs. Its versatile range and personalized approach make it a trusted partner in every project.5. Commitment to Customer SatisfactionCustomer satisfaction is at the heart of Xin Furnishing’s success. The company believes in transparency, reliability, and long-term relationships, providing not just flooring but a complete service experience that ensures value and trust.For more insights and expert tips, read the complete article on vinyl flooring here: https://xinfurnishing.sg/blog/ Serving Homeowners, Designers, and Businesses Across SingaporeWhether you’re designing a cosy home, renovating an office, or transforming a commercial space, Xin Furnishing provides tailored recommendations that combine function, beauty, and durability. From product selection to expert installation, the team ensures a smooth, worry-free process from start to finish.If you’d like to learn more about our flooring insights and interior design tips, check out latest articles:Guide to Choosing the Best Vinyl Flooring for Your Home: https://xinfurnishing.sg/how-to-choose-flooring-for-home/ About Xin FurnishingXin Furnishing is a trusted vinyl flooring supplier in Singapore, offering premium flooring solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial projects. With years of experience and a strong focus on quality, innovation, and craftsmanship, the company has built a reputation for excellence and reliability. Its diverse range of stone vinyl flooring and wood vinyl flooring products allows clients to achieve their desired look, combining aesthetic appeal with long-lasting performance.Address: https://share.google/5J1h5U5cwFcpUSh8x Website: https://xinfurnishing.sg Location: 101 Woodlands Ave 12 #01-02 Polaris @ Woodlands Singapore 737719

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.