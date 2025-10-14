GRAMI's Founder to attend Protect the Guardian's 2025 Summit

Adina Peyton, Founder of GRAMI, attends 2025 PTG Summit

Because behind every badge beats a human heart.” — Adina B Peyton

WATERBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Behind Every Badge Beats a Human Heart: Protecting the Guardians and GRAMI Unite for Law Enforcement WellnessProtecting the Guardians (PTG) and GRAMI – Getting Real About Mental Illness are uniting in a shared mission to raise awareness about the critical need for mental health support and Crisis Intervention Training for law enforcement. Together, these organizations are fostering compassion, education, and resilience among those who protect and serve our communities.Protecting the Guardians, founded by retired law enforcement officer Mark DiBona, is a national nonprofit dedicated to educating and supporting police officers who face mental health challenges due to the trauma of the job. Through advocacy and awareness campaigns, PTG shines a light on the emotional toll officers carry and promotes a culture where seeking help is seen as a sign of strength—not weakness.Adina B. Peyton, Founder and Executive Director of GRAMI, serves as an Ambassador for Protecting the Guardians, amplifying their mission through her own nonprofit work. After losing her son during a mental health crisis, Peyton transformed grief into action by creating GRAMI to fund Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) and provide confidential, fully licensed mental health services for first responders and their families—at no cost and without fear of reprisal.“When my son was killed, I thought my fight was only for accountability,” Peyton said. “But I realized quickly that first responders were also suffering in silence. That’s why GRAMI was born—to bridge the gap between mental health and law enforcement. And my ambassadorship with Protecting the Guardians allows me to take that message further, because behind every badge beats a human heart.”Under Peyton’s leadership, GRAMI has become a catalyst for change in Alabama. Four officers, a mental health counselor and an court referral officer, sponsored by GRAMI recently attended the 2025 International Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) Conference in Anaheim, California, where they learned best practices now being implemented at home. The impact is already visible—a measurable reduction in officer-involved shootings, improved communication during crisis calls, and stronger collaboration between law enforcement and mental health professionals.Protecting the Guardians continues to grow nationally, inspiring open conversations about trauma, peer support, and wellness within police departments. The organization provides education and advocacy to ensure every officer knows it’s okay to ask for help.“We’re proud to have Adina as an ambassador,” said Mark DiBona, founder of PTG. “Her compassion and leadership have opened doors that once seemed closed. Together, we’re helping officers understand that healing is not only possible—it’s necessary.”Through the Brad Pugh Memorial Fund for First Responders, GRAMI funds training and access to private counseling for law enforcement, dispatchers, firefighters, and EMS personnel. Peyton’s tireless advocacy has resulted in GRAMI’s inclusion in Alabama’s state budget and recognition as a trusted voice for both mental health and first responder wellness.“We can’t change the past,” Peyton said, “but we can change the future—by recognizing the humanity behind the uniform, Because behind every badge beats a human heart.”________________________________________About GRAMI – Getting Real About Mental IllnessFounded by Adina B. Peyton, GRAMI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to destigmatizing mental illness, funding Crisis Intervention Training (CIT), and providing private, fully licensed mental health services for first responders and their families. GRAMI’s mission is to bridge the gap between mental health and law enforcement, promoting a culture of compassion and healing.Website: www.gramius.org Contact: Adina B. Peyton – adina@adinapeyton.com | (256) 529-0140________________________________________About Protecting the Guardians (PTG)Founded by Mark DiBona, Protecting the Guardians is a national nonprofit led by current and former law enforcement officers who are passionate about promoting officer wellness, mental health awareness, and suicide prevention. PTG provides educational resources, advocacy, and support to ensure officers never feel alone in their struggle.Contact: Mark DiBona – mark@protectingtheguardian.com

