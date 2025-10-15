Extension of ARPA-H Funding Awarded to Vanderbilt for Brim Analytics' AI-Guided Chart Abstraction Technology

ARPA-H extends Vanderbilt’s AI chart abstraction project with Brim Analytics, adding $2M to accelerate research and clinical efficiency.

Renewal of the ARPA-H award is a strong validation of Brim’s impact and potential” — Dan Fabbri

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) announced this week a one-year, $1.997 million extension from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) for its Democratized, AI-Guided Chart Abstraction Platform (DAGCAP). The renewal brings the project’s total award to $3.9 million over three years (2024–2027).The DAGCAP project has been spun out of VUMC into Brim Analytics, a Vanderbilt-originated company now powering AI-guided chart abstraction across the country.Brim takes a unique approach to chart abstraction, making it easy for non-programmers to leverage Large Language Models (LLMs) to abstract custom structured fields from medical notes. The web interface enables abstractors, researchers, and clinicians to easily review and adjudicate results, with evidence provided for every data point. This human-in-the-loop process transforms chart abstraction from a manual hunt-and-peck task into a fast, accurate, and more enjoyable review workflow.Brim has seen tremendous growth over the past year. At Vanderbilt, more than 120 research and clinical teams have leveraged Brim to perform chart abstraction across a wide range of use cases, including surgical planning, cancer registries, and orthopedic research.Beyond Vanderbilt, Brim has been deployed at leading healthcare institutions nationwide, powering projects in pediatric brain tumor research, cancer studies, clinical registries, maternal health, and operational workflows. Partners are seeing projects requiring chart review accelerate by 75% or more with Brim while maintaining similar accuracy.The ARPA-H extension ensures Brim will continue contributing to the Biomedical Data Fabric Toolbox program, a national effort to make data within clinical notes more accessible to researchers, clinicians, and operational teams. Under the renewed funding, Brim will expand into clinical trial pre-screening, pediatric use cases, and broader deployments across health systems.“Renewal of the ARPA-H award is a strong validation of Brim’s impact and potential,” said Dan Fabbri, PhD, CEO of Brim Analytics. “We are excited to continue working with Vanderbilt and ARPA-H to advance AI-powered chart abstraction, helping researchers move faster, supporting quality and safety initiatives, and saving valuable clinician time.”The Brim AdvantageBrim is designed to make AI-powered chart abstraction accessible and secure for any health system:- Easy to Use: Non-programmers can design and pilot AI abstraction projects in minutes.- Traceable: Every data point links back to source evidence, and Brim continuously improves from user feedback.- Secure: Protected health information (PHI) never leaves your firewall. SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliant.- Versatile: Supports registries, quality, research, clinical trials, and operational workflows.Brim is saving clinicians and researchers hours of manual chart review, helping institutions scale research and improve care.To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.brimanalytics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.