GAME FACE GROOMING DROPS NBALAB-BRANDED SNEAKER CLEANING WIPES

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Game Face Grooming, the men's-care innovator behind the industry's first push-activated, sneaker-cleaning wipe, today announced that it has secured a multi-year, all-30-team licensing agreement with the NBALAB, a sublicensing partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The deal grants Game Face Grooming rights to produce and sell team-branded versions of its patented Push-Hold-Unfold™ sneaker cleaning wipe pods throughout the United States and Canada. See them in action! The first wave launches with six iconic franchises: Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls. Additional teams, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers---will follow in phased waves throughout the 2025-26 NBA regular season."We wanted to redefine how clean travels, and your kicks don't get timeouts, neither should your confidence to clean them on-the-go," said Philip Williams, Founder & CEO, Game Face Grooming. "By keeping our natural non-toxic cleaning solution sealed inside each pod until the very moment you activate it, we lock in freshness and dramatically extend shelf life with no leaks, no evaporation, just pure cleaning power on demand."Why our wipe wins:• Patented delivery system: four simple steps, press the pod, wait for the wipe to soak up the solution, unfold and clean.• Extended shelf life: solution remains sealed apart from the wipe until activation, preventing evaporation and preserving efficacy for years on the shelf.• Biodegradable, and compostable plant-based cloth breaks down naturally.• #5 recyclable plastic pod: lightweight polypropylene accepted by most curbside programs.• Non-toxic, alcohol-free formula that is safe on every colorway and on leather, suede, canvas, mesh, synthetics, plus golf shoes, gym bags, backpacks, hats, purses and more.• No leaks, no dried-out wipes, zero mess."NBALAB seeks partners who fuse true innovation with hoops culture," added Eric Perugini, President of NBALAB. "Game Face Grooming's innovative wipe technology lets fans protect their sneaker investments with the same passion they bring to the game, now across every team in the league."Market MomentumThe global shoe-care market is projected to grow from $4.9 billion in 2024 to $7.3 billion by 2032 (5% CAGR), driven by rising sneaker values and eco-conscious consumers.Availability NBA-branded Game Face Sneaker Cleaning Wipes will be available for purchase this October on their website gamefacegrooming.com MSRP: $15 (8-count box)About Game Face GroomingGame Face Groomingengineers personal-care products built for the pace of modern sport and lifestyle. From skin care, to cooling face wipes to push-activated sneaker care, every item delivers maximum performance with minimum fuss.gamefacegrooming.comAbout NBALABThe NBALAB is a disruptive research and development incubator focused on innovative design, imaginative concepts and strategic partnerships. Founded in 2015 to facilitate product expansion for the NBA's Global Licensing Group, the NBALAB experiments with a variety of consumer goods as well as new product categories in collaboration with hand-picked companies and individuals who are making noise in their respective fields. NBALAB also manages the NBA's officially licensed court upcycling program: NBA Reclaimed.To learn more, visit www.NBALAB.com About Philadelphia 76ersLast March, the Philadelphia 76ers announced Game Face Grooming as an official partner of the team through the organization's Enrich Program. The 76ers' Enrich Program is an initiative designed to empower local entrepreneurs by providing them with resources, mentorships, and opportunities to grow. Today, Game Face Grooming is actively working with the respective departments within the 76ers and has seen a 66% increase in gross sales since becoming partners.Game Face Grooming Media Contact: info@gfgrooming.com | 201-790-3004

