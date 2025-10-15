CyberForce Security Launches Cyber Tools Marketplace for MSPs and SMBs

New Platform Offers Scalable Cybersecurity with No Platform Fees, Flexible User Management, and Volume-Based Discounts

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberForce Security today announced the launch of the CyberForce Security Marketplace, a game-changing platform built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Small to Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs). The new marketplace makes it easier than ever to purchase, manage, and scale cybersecurity tools—with zero platform fees, on-demand user provisioning, and savings based on aggregated usage. Whether you are an MSP managing multiple clients or an SMB focused on protecting your growing digital environment, the CyberForce Security Marketplace delivers an easier, more cost-effective way to secure your organization without sacrificing performance or control.

“We designed the CyberForce Security Marketplace to solve real pain points for both MSPs and SMBs—flexibility, affordability, and simplicity,” said Miles Dunbar, CEO at CyberForce Security. “This platform removes the overhead from security procurement and gives teams the power to scale without complexity.”

What the CyberForce Security Marketplace delivers:

For MSPs:

• Multi-Tenant User Management – Provision and decommission users across clients with ease.

• Zero Platform Fees – Maximize profitability by eliminating the overhead costs common in traditional marketplaces.

• Pooled Volume Discounts – Unlock lower pricing by aggregating users across your customer base.

• Centralized Billing – Simplify subscription and license management through a single interface.

• Pre-Approved Vendor Catalog – Offer top-tier cybersecurity solutions with confidence.

For SMBs:

• Pay-As-You-Grow Security – Add or remove users instantly—no need to overcommit.

• Enterprise-Grade Tools at SMB Pricing – Access high-quality solutions typically out of reach for smaller teams.

• Transparent, Flexible Pricing – No hidden fees or long-term contracts.

• Direct or Partner-Managed Options – Buy direct or work with a trusted MSP partner through the same platform.

From endpoint protection to identity management, the CyberForce Security Marketplace connects users to a curated portfolio of trusted cybersecurity tools—all from one intuitive, cost-efficient platform.

The CyberForce Security Marketplace is now available. Visit https://market.cyberforcesecurity.com/ to explore the platform and request a personalized demo.

About CyberForce Security

CyberForce Security is a cybersecurity technology innovator focused on empowering MSPs and SMBs with scalable, modern security solutions. Through automation, smart licensing, and a partner-first mindset, CyberForce helps customers streamline security operations and respond faster to evolving threats.

