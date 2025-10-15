Dr Mercy Maclean's books are now available at The Agency for the Legal Deposit Libraries (ALDL) in the UK

Practitioner Chartered Health Psychologist & Author

Dr Mercy Maclean’s books will contribute to and sustain a rich, accessible record of the written word, safeguarding a shared heritage for generations to come

Healing commences with understanding — when stigma is substituted with empathy, conflict with connection, and despair with resilience, the pathway to enduring wellbeing is illuminated” — Dr Mercy Maclean ~ Chartered Health Psychologist

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr Mercy Maclean, a Distinguished Chartered Health Psychologist and Renowned Author's books are now available at the Agency for Legal Deposit Libraries (ALDL) in the UK, including The British Library’s Legal Deposit office in Wetherby.The Agency for Legal Deposit Libraries (ALDL) are as follows:1. National Library of Scotland2. National Library of Wales3. The Bodleian Library, University of Oxford4. Cambridge University Library5. The Library of Trinity College, Dublin6. The British Library’s Legal Deposit office in WetherbyThe Agency for the Legal Deposit Libraries (ALDL) in the UK acts on behalf of five major Legal Deposit libraries, excluding the British Library, which has its own Legal Deposit Library (ALDL). These libraries receive copies of print publications in the UK and Ireland to preserve and make published works accessible. It asserts its right to “Preserve the Nation’s Published Heritage for Future Generations” for inclusion in the Legal Deposit collections. These copies are received and managed in accordance with the Legal Deposit Libraries Act 2003 (UK) and the Irish Copyright and Related Rights Acts 2000–2019.Legal Deposit plays a vital role in ensuring that the UK’s published output is collected, preserved, and made accessible for the future. By inclusion, publishers contribute to the safeguarding of cultural and intellectual heritage while benefiting from increased visibility through inclusion in library catalogues, online discovery services, and the British National Bibliography. This exposure promotes publications to a global audience, including scholars, researchers, and the wider book trade.Legal Deposit ensures that publications representing authors, including those from communities and interest groups, are preserved for future research into every aspect of UK culture and society.Dr Mercy Maclean’s books will contribute to and sustain a rich, accessible record of the written word, safeguarding a shared heritage for generations to come. Additionally, her books will help support the development of national collections for the benefit of current and future readers on behalf of the Agency for Legal Deposit Libraries in the UK.Dr Mercy Maclean’s books submitted to The Agency for Legal Deposit Libraries (ALDL) are as follows:(1). Dementia: Psychological Strategies and Interventions for Effective ManagementBook link: https://amzn.eu/d/9d3OBTu Summary of the book:• Presents evidence-based psychological and non-medical interventions, such as cognitive stimulation and reminiscence therapy, to improve quality of life for people living with dementia.• Emphasises a person-centred approach, involving caregivers and family to reduce distress and support daily functioning.• Serves as a practical guide combining scientific research with real-world applications for managing psychological and behavioural symptoms of dementia.(2). Behaviour Change Interventions for Conflict Resolution in FamiliesBook Link: https://amzn.eu/d/akl0QC8 Summary of the book:*Offers practical strategies to transform family conflicts into opportunities for growth and connection.* Empowers families to embrace challenges, fostering resilience and understanding through tailored interventions.*Serves as a compassionate guide for both individuals and professionals to nurture harmonious family relationships.(3) Psychological Strategies for Promoting Positive Mental Health Behaviour:Book link: https://amzn.eu/d/aRiUn74 Summary of the book:* Integrates insights from health psychology, CBT, positive psychology, and neuroscience to enhance mental well-being.*Provides evidence-based strategies to cultivate psychological resilience and promote positive mental health behaviours.*Offers practical tools for emotional regulation, stress management, and cognitive restructuring, grounded in neuroplasticity and habit formation research.(4). Destigmatisation of Mental Health to Combat Public and Self-Stigma Book link: https://amzn.eu/d/iLEnPVl Summary of the book:*Offers a self-help intervention to dismantle mental health stigma for individuals, healthcare professionals, and institutions.*Empowers readers to challenge societal misconceptions and internalised shame, fostering supportive mental health environments.*Encourages open dialogues and promotes psychological well-being through actionable strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.