Advanced Technologies & Services, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation and Industry Leadership

Company Marks Three Decades of Growth and Adaptation Through Transformative Industry Shifts

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Technologies & Services, Inc. (ATS), a leading provider of telecommunications analytics, network intelligence, and regulatory support solutions, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary. Over the past three decades, ATS has reinvented itself multiple times to adapt to a rapidly evolving telecom landscape — from the transition from TDM to digital networks, to the automation of manual processes for legacy systems, continual shifts in federal and state regulations, the advent of big data and the rise of artificial intelligence. Through all these changes and technology breakthroughs, ATS has flourished by staying at the forefront of innovation, delivering solutions that help its clients navigate the ever-changing complexities of the industry.

Founded in 1995, ATS began as a network testing company with a groundbreaking product called SimCall, which replaced the traditional call generation tools used to test network performance. SimCall allowed carriers to simulate real-world network activity with unmatched accuracy and efficiency, setting a new standard for network testing at a time when reliability and performance were critical to the growing telecom market. SimCall was the gold standard for monitoring class 5 switch translations. Over 90 % of class 5 switches were being tested by SimCall.

Building on the success of SimCall, ATS began examining call detail records (CDRs). This led to the development of AMADEUS, the industry’s first CDR analysis tool designed to extract meaningful insights from raw call data. AMADEUS enabled carriers to uncover hidden patterns in network performance, billing accuracy, and customer usage — pioneering the use of analytics in telecom long before “big data” became a buzzword.

Today, ATS collects, stores and analyzes call detail and data records through its ESAP platform (Event Storage and Analytics Platform). ESAP provides carriers with a user-friendly dashboard that allows them to turn data into actionable information.

ATS has also pioneered workflow automation using bots and artificial intelligence. ATS’ automation tools transform complex manual operational processes into efficient, automated workflows. By automating key steps in the ordering, provisioning and billing processes ATS helps clients save millions of dollars in operational costs.

In addition to 30 years of experience in telecom operations, ATS has established a niche in the regulatory space. The company’s background in network testing has led to its reputation as a trusted partner in major FCC funding programs, including CAF (Connect America Fund), BEAD (Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment), and RDOF (Rural Digital Opportunity Fund). ATS is also recognized as an industry leader for USF (Universal Service Fund) compliance and reporting. Because of its ability to collect and analyze large volumes of traffic data, ATS has saved its clients over $50 m in USF fees.

“When I started ATS, the industry was just beginning to digitize,” said Randall Guthrie President and Founder of Advanced Technologies & Services, Inc.” If we were going to survive, I knew we had to build a team that could constantly adapt to change. Our flagship product SimCall, helped carriers test network performance.

As intercarrier billing issues became problematic, we developed AMADEUS which turned raw call data into intelligence that carriers would use to defend their billing. As big data analytics grew in importance, we developed ESAP to help make incredibly large amounts of data useful. As operators needed to reduce work force and retire legacy systems we developed AI-driven workflow automation tools which streamlined operations. Through all these operations and technology shifts, the regulatory climate became more complex and we added resources and tools to help carriers cope with these ever-changing regulations.

Despite the industry’s rapid evolution, ATS has remained committed to its founding principles: technical excellence, client partnership, and integrity. This commitment has allowed the company not only to survive but thrive through major shifts that have challenged even the largest players in telecom. By consistently being perceived by its clients as partners rather than vendors, ATS has outlasted many competitors — with some of its largest clients having been with the company since the very beginning.

Founded in 1995, Advanced Technologies & Services, Inc. (ATS) is a leader in telecommunications data analysis, workflow automation, and regulatory compliance solutions. ATS helps carriers and service providers improve operational efficiency, optimize revenue, and ensure regulatory compliance through advanced software tools, traffic studies, and expert consulting services.

