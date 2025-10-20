Contract Furniture, Inc. Announces Retirement After 27 Years of Service; Hosts Farewell Warehouse & Truck Sale

CFI Closing After 27 Years - Thank You

CFI retires after 27 years serving Tampa Bay and the Southeast, hosting a final warehouse and truck sale to thank customers and community.

We’ve spent 27 years furnishing offices and building connections across the Southeast. As we retire, we do so with deep appreciation.” — Darla Vegenski, President and Owner

TAMPA, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEAfter 27 years of furnishing workplaces across Tampa Bay and the southeast, Contract Furniture, Inc. (CFI) has announced its official retirement. Founded in 1998, CFI has been a trusted partner to corporations, schools, hospitals, and small businesses alike - delivering, installing, and outfitting thousands of workspaces.As part of its retirement, CFI is holding a limited-time Warehouse & Truck Retirement Sale featuring high-quality office and home furniture, equipment, and company vehicles, all priced to move.“This isn’t just a sale - it’s a thank-you,” said Darla Vegenski, Owner of CFI. “We’ve built our business on relationships and reliability, and this sale gives our customers and community a chance to benefit as we close this chapter.”The sale will take place from October through early November 2025, beginning with private access for loyal customers and then opening to local businesses and the public. Inventory includes desks, ergonomic chairs, lounge seating, filing cabinets, tools, equipment and company trucks.Event Details:Location: 4526 Transport Drive, Tampa, FL 33605Dates: Open Warehouse Days – October 25, November 1, and November 8 (9 AM–2 PM EST); (private showings by request are available)Info: Call or message us at 813 - 927-1209Photos & Inventory are available via announcements across our socials and websiteCFI’s retirement marks the end of an era in Tampa’s commercial furniture industry. The company has supported projects for national brands, regional offices, and small businesses throughout its decades in operation.CFI will officially close its warehouse by December 31, 2025. Remaining assets will be sold or donated, and a final thank-you message will be shared with clients, vendors, and partners.Media Contact:Darla Vegenskisales@contractfurniturefl.com813-927-1209@contractfurniturefl

