FAA Approves uAvionix Contract Tower Surveillance System with Initial Deployment at Glacier Park International Airport

BIGFORK, MT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- uAvionix Corporation today announced it has received Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) System Design Approval (SDA) at the end of August, for its FlightLine Airborne Position Reference Tool (APRT) . This landmark approval makes uAvionix the first and only provider of a modern situational awareness display for Federal and Non-Federal Contract Towers, paving the way for significantly enhanced safety and efficiency across the Nation’s Contract Towers.FlightLine APRT is a situational awareness tool designed specifically for the 91 contract Airport Traffic Control Towers (ATCTs) that are not equipped with any form of surveillance. APRT provides real-time aircraft position information based on ADS-B data, presented on a comprehensive web-based display for controllers to use in the tower.The system will significantly enhance operational airport safety and efficiency by providing controllers with a real-time visual aid to display aircraft positions tailored to the local airspace environment.Situational awareness will help controllers improve their overall service to aircraft, identify aircraft not in communication with the tower, quickly validate possible transponder concerns, improve the ability to assist distressed aircraft as well as provide traffic and terrain information.“Receiving the FAA’s System Design Approval for FlightLine APRT is a monumental achievement that underscores our commitment to enhancing aviation safety and efficiency and supporting the overhaul of the US ATC system,” said Paul Beard, Chief Technology Officer at uAvionix Corporation. “We are immensely proud to deploy this critical safety tool first at our hometown airport of Glacier Park International Airport in Montana.”A dozen additional airports in the US have already committed to upgrading their ATC tower with the system, enabling controllers in Federal and Non-Federal Contract Towers to operate with unprecedented levels of awareness and confidence at a low cost that match those of their FAA peers. The uAvionix experience with rapid deployment for the FAA’s Surface Awareness program in FAA towers means that sponsor contract tower airports can now quickly realize these safety benefits.“Glacier Park International Airport is proud to be the first airport to receive this valuable safety upgrade for our tower,” said Rob Ratkowski, Airport Director. “We care tremendously for the safety of the flying public, airlines and pilots and we’re happy to be partnered with a local Flathead Valley based company.”FlightLine APRT is engineered for light-touch installation and rapid deployment, a critical advantage for busy tower environments. Build on the same robust common architecture that supports BVLOS low altitude flight operations and the successful FlightLine Surface Awareness System (SAI), currently deployed in over 14 FAA towers.“Serco North America delivers air traffic control services at Glacier International Airport and numerous other airports across the United States,” Dave Ritchey, Director of Aviation for Serco North America, stated, “Our Serco controllers are excited to see this long-awaited capability become a reality. Historically, controlling without surveillance tools, particularly in regions with challenging terrain and low visibility, has presented significant limitations. For years, Contract Tower controllers across the country have requested radar or situational awareness systems; however, the FAA had not authorized the use of these commercial off-the-shelf products in Contract Towers. With the introduction of advanced situational awareness technology, we are now establishing a higher standard for safety and operational efficiency in contract towers.”With this SDA in hand, uAvionix will commence installations at contracted airports immediately, supporting the FAA’s initiative to provide modern situational awareness tools where they are most needed. Interested contract tower airports can contact uAvionix directly or through the respective contract tower company.About uAvionixuAvionix is a global leader in avionics technology innovation, dedicated to enhancing airspace safety and efficiency. uAvionix products and services support safer integration and operations within increasingly complex airspace environments. With a commitment to pioneering technologies such as ADS-B, and air traffic management solutions, uAvionix continues to set industry benchmarks and drive the modernization of aviation infrastructure worldwide.

