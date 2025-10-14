Submit Release
Tidio Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Strengthening Trust in Its AI-Powered Customer Service Platform

Image showing Tidio's compliance, privacy, and certification badges such as GDPR, CCPA, EU-US DPF, AI Pact, and SOC 2 Type 2

GDPR, CCPA, EU-US DPF, AI Pact, and now SOC 2 Type 2 strengthen Tidio’s reputation as a privacy- and compliance-committed AI customer support software suite.

Graph showing how Tidio’s AI improves ticket resolution rates over time, reducing repetitive questions by up to 67%.

Tidio automates an ever-growing share of support tickets with fast, helpful, and truthful answers customers can trust.

Image showing the interface of the Tidio AI help desk suite for customer service teams.

Tidio provides a unified AI help desk solution for customer support teams worldwide.

Tidio earns SOC 2 Type 2 certification, reinforcing its commitment to secure, reliable, and human-aligned AI for customer service.

SOC 2 Type 2 certification validates our systems and principles: protecting customer data, keeping AI reliable, and ensuring our customers can confidently scale their businesses with AI.”
— Hubert Jackowski, Head of Privacy & AI Governance
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidio, the customer service platform that aligns AI and people so businesses can scale without losing trust or the human touch, announced today it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This independent audit confirms that Tidio meets the highest industry standards for data security, privacy, and operational reliability.

Following the company’s participation in the AI Pact, the SOC 2 Type 2 certification demonstrates not only that Tidio’s controls are securely designed, but that they are proven effective over time. It builds on the company’s existing security and privacy framework spanning encryption, network safeguards, and transparency initiatives detailed in the Tidio Trust Center.

This milestone reinforces Tidio’s broader commitment to responsible and trustworthy AI, where technology works in alignment with people, not instead of them. Through Lyro, Tidio’s conversational AI agent for customer service, businesses can deliver fast, reliable support without losing authenticity or trust.

The SOC 2 audit, conducted by A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance, strengthens Tidio’s foundation for building secure, human-aligned AI - technology designed to provide accurate, truthful answers while keeping data safe and private. By combining transparency, reliability, and accountability, Tidio ensures that every AI-powered interaction supports the same standard of honesty and care that customers expect from a human service agent.

About Tidio
Tidio is the customer service platform that aligns AI and people, so businesses can scale support without losing trust or the human touch. Trusted by over 300,000 companies worldwide, Tidio combines a modern helpdesk with Lyro, a reliable AI customer service agent that works alongside humans to deliver fast, personal, and trustworthy experiences. Learn more at www.tid.io/newsroom

About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI.

Bart Turczynski
Tidio
pr@pr-tidio.net
Tidio - the agentic AI customer support help desk

