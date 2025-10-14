Sullivan County International Airport Transformation

Fly me to the Catskills! Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the transformation of the Sullivan County International Airport into a modern, state-of-the-art travel facility has been completed, heralding continued economic growth and tourism in the Catskill Region. The project, which started in May 2023, was awarded $18.5 million from the Governor’s $230 million Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition , with the funding administered by the New York State Department of Transportation. The project created a modern, 15,000-square-foot, energy-efficient terminal facility that will provide a pleasant, welcoming experience for visitors, local businesses and community members alike.

“You only get one chance to make a good first impression and we want to make sure that our upstate airports do that for their local communities,” Governor Hochul said. “The modernization of the Sullivan County International Airport gives one of the fastest growing regions in the state a first-class travel hub, sending an unmistakable signal that the Catskills are open for business and ready for visitors.”

Sullivan County International Airport was among nine Upstate airports that received a share of $230 million in Governor Hochul’s latest round of Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition funding announced in September 2022. This funding is not only upgrading New York’s Upstate airports, but it is also enhancing their ability to compete on the national and global aviation stage.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul understands that our upstate airports are gateways that welcome visitors, but they are also economic engines that open the door to new business opportunities and increased tourism. The improvements we have made to the Sullivan County International Airport will improve the passenger experience, serve as a modern community meeting space for local residents, and create a positive and lasting impression of the Catskills as a great place to live, work and visit.”

Opened in 1969, the Sullivan County International Airport, situated in White Lake and 90 miles from New York City, has long been a vital connector to the Catskill Mountains Region. Located on a 600-acre hilltop, approximately five miles northwest of Monticello, the airport provides access to the area’s many popular attractions and events, including the popular Bagel Festival, numerous classic car shows and the breathtaking natural landscape of the Catskills. It is also near the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts — the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival — which hosts various events and shows. The airport generates an estimated $10.1 million in economic activity to the surrounding area, according to recent data.

The new terminal replaced an outdated, mid-20th-century building, with a modern structure featuring a spacious interior with cost-effective laminated timber beams and floor-to-ceiling windows that create a wide-open, sunlit interior, affording visitors with panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains and airport runway. The outdated, inefficient furnace has been replaced by an all-electric HVAC system utilizing high-efficiency heat pumps integrated with geothermal wells. A new restaurant and bar area, and an adjoining deck that overlooks the runway, lobby and outdoor patio will enhance the experience for today’s modern travelers and members of the public. A pilot’s lounge will cater to passengers and private aircraft users. Office spaces will also be available for aviation-related businesses, such as car rentals, and a new conference room will be accessible for various businesses, organizations and public use.

The project, which had a total estimated cost of approximately $24 million, also included the following improvements:

New and improved restrooms

Upgraded terminal insulation, including windows and doors, to improve energy efficiency

New furniture, fixtures and equipment

Replacement/upsizing of the existing septic system

Upgraded fire suppression water tank and pump distribution system

Installation of solar panels and electrical vehicle charging stations

Repaved and striped main parking lot

In September 2022, Governor Hochul announced $230 million in awards to nine Upstate airports for revitalization projects that reimagine and further modernize airports across Upstate New York. The Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, was open to Upstate commercial passenger service airports and airports providing specialized service for commercial aircraft and/or corporate jets. Applicants were encouraged to apply for funding for a single project or a program of projects to help meet the demands of the 21st century. Projects submitted for review by eligible airports were evaluated based on established criteria, including but not limited to innovation in design, passenger amenities and experience, operational efficiencies and economic effectiveness for the airport's region. In addition to Sullivan County International Airport, other awardees include: Albany International Airport, Watertown International Airport, Saratoga County Airport, Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Ogdensburg International Airport, Greater Binghamton Airport, Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and the Adirondack Regional Airport.

Assemblymember Paula Elaine Kay said, “With this investment, Sullivan County is taking off. The new airport terminal will bring visitors, business, and energy to our region. I appreciate Governor Hochul’s leadership and continued support for growth in the 100th Assembly District.”

Sullivan County Manager Joshua A. Potosek said, “We were thrilled when Gov. Kathy Hochul included us in her Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Program, giving us $18.5 million to construct a new, energy-efficient terminal. And with partners like the NYS Department of Transportation and Holt Construction, we’ve delivered a beautiful, functional terminal of which the entire County and State can be proud.”

Sullivan County Legislature Chair Nadia Rajsz said, “Sullivan County International Airport is setting a new standard for facilities like this in upstate counties, thanks to the vision and leadership of Gov. Hochul. With this architecturally stunning terminal as the centerpiece, we intend to show how a ‘small’ airport can have a very big impact – not just in the field of aviation but in our communities. This is a major step forward in making the Airport financially self-sufficient and a truly competitive player in the corporate jet world.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.