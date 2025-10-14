Woodhaven Honors Local Leaders at Empowering Independence, Transforming Lives Luncheon

Awardees Ross Mutrux and Sarah Hill with Dr. Joy Sweeney, CEO of Woodhaven.

Woodhaven hosted its Awareness Luncheon at Stephens College in Columbia, MO, drawing nearly 200 attendees to celebrate support for people with disabilities.

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodhaven hosted its Empowering Independence, Transforming Lives Luncheon on Thursday, October 9th at the Kimball Ballroom at Stephens College. Nearly 200 guests gathered to celebrate the power of community, leadership, and support for people with disabilities.Two local champions were recognized for their outstanding contributions to expanding opportunities for individuals with disabilities and neurodiverse conditions.Sarah Hill, founder, and CEO of Healium, received the 2025 Catalyst Award. Her groundbreaking work using virtual reality and biofeedback to reduce stress has earned national recognition, including a federal contract with the U.S. military. Locally, Sarah has partnered with Woodhaven to create meaningful job opportunities for individuals with neurodiversities.Ross Mutrux, owner of Mutrux Automotive, received the 2025 Heart of Community Award. A long-time supporter of Woodhaven, Ross was honored for his years of generosity, quiet acts of kindness, and deep commitment to building strong relationships across Mid-Missouri. His business and personal outreach have created valuable opportunities for people with disabilities in our community.The event celebrated both the honorees and Woodhaven’s mission to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including those with autism and other neurodiverse conditions to live full and meaningful lives through comprehensive support services, advocacy, and community partnerships.To learn more, visit www.woodhaventeam.org About Woodhaven:Woodhaven is a nonprofit organization in Columbia, Missouri, dedicated to helping people with intellectual, developmental, and neurodiverse conditions, including autism lead independent, purposeful lives through support services, advocacy, and strong community connections.

