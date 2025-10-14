Infermedica Joins Outshift by Cisco, Webex, and AI Innovators to Launch Next-Generation Healthcare Automation Prototype

Prototype demonstrates seamless collaboration between AI agents to streamline symptom triage, insurance checks, and doctor appointment booking.

We’re proud to bring our clinical expertise to a project that shows how AI can make patient journeys more efficient, accurate, and stress-free.” — Piotr Orzechwoski, CEO of Infermedica

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infermedica has joined forces with Outshift by Cisco, Webex, and Infinitus to launch a new multi-agentic healthcare automation demo application that makes it easier for patients to get care, faster.Together, the group has developed a Healthcare Booking Multi-Agent System (MAS), a solution where A2A AI agents and MCP servers from different vendors work together to guide patients from symptom triage to scheduled doctor visits, seamlessly and securely.“Infermedica’s mission has always been to simplify access to healthcare,” said Piotr Orzechwoski, CEO of Infermedica. “We’re proud to bring our clinical expertise to a project that shows how AI can make patient journeys more efficient, accurate, and stress-free.”The demo MAS tackles common barriers to care that patients and providers face every day. It reduces the need for patients to repeat their symptoms at every step, helps them understand whether their condition requires urgent attention, verifies insurance eligibility nearly instantly, and improves appointment reminders. It also helps reduce the burden on overwhelmed healthcare call centers.Each task in the journey is handled by specialized AI agents. Infermedica’s triage solution checks symptoms and determines urgency. Another agent verifies insurance coverage. A third agent offers appointment times based on urgency and preferences, and sends reminders via messaging or voice. At the center of it all is Webex AI Agent , which ensures each step is coordinated, seamless, and escalated to a human agent if needed.The MAS is built utilizing open-source components from AGNTCY.org – an open-source framework under the Linux Foundation dedicated to advancing interoperability for the Internet of Agents. AGNTCY’s mission is to establish shared standards, promote agent discoverability, and build trust among AI agents, enabling secure and coordinated multi-agent workflows in mission-critical environments like healthcare.This collaboration shows how multiple A2A AI agents & MCP server from different providers can work together securely and transparently, creating a smoother experience for patients while improving efficiency for health systems.About InfermedicaInfermedica is a global leader in AI-powered symptom assessment and virtual triage, supporting healthcare organizations with tools that help people get to the right care faster. To learn more, visit www.infermedica.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.