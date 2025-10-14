The Webby Awards' Anthem Honors Four Forty Media's Groundbreaking DIVA Score

DIVA Score nominated for Anthem Award.

Launched by The Webby Awards, the DIVA Score is recognized for its role in helping arts organizations protect their digital visibility in the AI-era.

The DIVA Score is a vital tool, providing arts and other organizations with the data they need to preserve their digital presence and relevance in the rapidly evolving era of AI.” — Jeffery Keilholtz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Forty Media announces that it has been named a Finalist in "Product, Innovation, or Service Categories", in the area Education, Art, & Culture, in The 5th Annual Anthem Awards. Finalist announcements were first made public in The Hollywood Reporter.

Launched by The Webby Awards, Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 5th Annual Anthem Awards include an esteemed panel of leaders from leading organizations and companies dedicated to social impact, including Nancy Brown, CEO, American Heart Association, Heather Malenshek, CMO, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Kim Getty, CEO, Deutsch, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Award-Winning Actor & LGBTQ+ Advocate, Belén Frau, Global Communications Manager, IKEA, Linda Roth, Chief Communications Officer, World Central Kitchen, C.D. Glin, Global Head of Social Impact, PepsiCo, and many others.

“This hasn’t been an easy year for the impact sector, but the Anthem Awards community has once again stepped up to provide hope and change lives no matter the circumstances,” said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. “This year’s Finalists are an exemplary group of changemakers that we are excited to uplift and celebrate over the next 16 days.”

The DIVA Score (Digital Intelligence and Vulnerability Assessment) diagnoses it a first-of-its-kind assessment assigning a critical score, based on AI readiness and vulnerability, providing arts organizations with actionable data to preserve digital visibility in the era of AI. In August, DIVA made headlines across the Broadway industry with the publication of its groundbreaking industry research.

“We are incredibly honored to be named an Anthem Awards Finalist, which validates the urgent need to address the challenges of digital invisibility in the global arts industry,” says Jeffery Keilholtz, founder of Four Forty and former Broadway industry executive. “The DIVA Score is a vital tool, providing arts and other organizations with the data they need to preserve their digital presence and relevance in the rapidly evolving era of AI.”

Alongside the Finalist Announcement comes the launch of Anthem Community Voice, an annual voting campaign and celebration to uplift the work of Anthem Finalists. Supporters can celebrate Four Forty’s work online from October 14th to October 30th at celebrate.anthemawards.com. All Finalists are also in the running to win a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Anthem Award selected by Anthem judges. All Winners for the 5th Annual Anthem Awards will be announced on November 18, 2025.



About Four Forty Media:

Launched in 2025, Four Forty Media is strategic advisory firm aligning AI, growth, and communications.

About The Anthem Awards:

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season’s partners and sponsors include AARP, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, The Bloom, the Social Innovation Summit and TheFutureParty. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Meltwater, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Vox Media, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, The Hustle, Morning Brew, Passionfruit, Embedded, Link in Bio, Creator Economy NYC, Creator Spotlight, AIGA, Vote Save America, and The Publish Press.

