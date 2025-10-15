Leading Hospitals Adopt Digital Newborn Foot Scanning, Setting a New Standard for Patient Safety

CertaScan Digital Footprinting Scan in Progress

CertaScan Technologies provides a solution to identifying infants using a modern scanning technology to scan the feet of newborns in hospitals.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Hospitals Adopt Digital Newborn Foot Scanning, Setting a New Standard for Patient SafetyMore than 160 of the nation’s leading birthing hospitals have adopted the CertaScan Technologies’ digital newborn footprinting system, bringing precise biometric identification to over 1.5 million infants. This technology is rapidly redefining newborn security standards in maternity units nationwide and raising difficult questions for hospitals that continue to rely on outdated methods.A Proven, Scalable Solution to a Persistent VulnerabilityWhile traditional ink-and-paper footprinting or special treated inkless papers are still common, they provide no actionable means of identification and introduce unnecessary risk during critical moments such as abductions, natural disasters, hospital evacuations, or infant mix-ups. CertaScan offers hospitals a turnkey, secure, and compliant digital system that enables accurate identification.“Newborn security can’t rely on methods that belong to another era,” said David Yarnell, Chairman and CEO of CertaScan Technologies. “Hospitals that lead with innovation are adopting digital footprinting as a core patient safety practice. Hospitals that don’t are exposing themselves and the families they serve to avoidable risk.”Effective and Easy to UseThe CertaScan system equips hospitals with proprietary software and easy-to-use equipment that captures:• Digital footprints of newborns for positive biometric identification• A security photograph of the newborn’s face, captured within two hours of birth (in accordance with guidelines from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)• Maternal index fingerprints to ensure secure, reliable matchingThe entire process is completed in under three minutes and integrates well with existing clinical workflows, a significant improvement over ink-based methods that are time-consuming, inconsistent and ineffective.Elevating Patient Satisfaction and TrustIn addition to enhancing security, hospitals using CertaScan report increases in patient satisfaction in their maternity units. The system engages mothers in the process, providing an attractive footprint certificate in the hospital and a parent portal to download the footprints and enhance the certificate with colors and borders at home. These features enhance the patient experience and strengthen trust between families and healthcare providers.Unique Bereavement Module and International GrowthCertaScan recently launched the industry’s first Digital Bereavement Module, enabling hospitals to support grieving families with a sensitive certificate and up to 10 quality poses, handprints, and footprints, all securely accessible through a parent portal.The company has also expanded internationally, with installations in the Middle East and Europe and plans for Asia and South America underway.“This isn’t a nice-to-have feature. It’s an essential patient safety measure,” added David Yarnell. “Hospitals that have not yet adopted digital footprinting are increasingly the exception, not the norm. Our goal is better safeguard all newborns and young children.”About CertaScan TechnologiesCertaScan Technologies is the leading provider of digital footprinting solutions for newborns. Its mission is to equip hospitals with secure, scalable, and patient-centered technologies that protect newborns and deliver peace of mind to families.For more information, to schedule a demo, or to request a quote:info@certascantek.com800-240-9232Follow CertaScan on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

