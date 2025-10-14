Licensing Executives Society (USA & Canada) Announces New Standard for Intellectual Property Valuation

LES IPV1.0-2025: Intellectual Property Valuation - Available Now

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Licensing Executives Society (USA & Canada), Inc. (LES) today announced an ANSI-approved, published standard on Intellectual Property Valuation. This standard introduces a multi-tiered, scenario-based framework for selecting and applying IP valuation approaches across a wide variety of business and transactional situations. Designed to enhance transparency, consistency, and practical approaches, the standard provides structured guidance for professionals performing valuations for licensing, investment, M&A, and strategic planning purposes.The LES Standards Committee of industry experts, valuation professionals, and legal practitioners created a flexible yet rigorous sets of practices that align with global valuation norms while addressing the unique complexities of intellectual property and intangible assets.“The need for a practical and adaptable valuation standard has never been greater,” said Mike Pellegrino, Chair of the LES IP Valuation Standards Committee. “This standard provides uniform guidance to questions about valuing intellectual property and supports informed diligence, decision-making, consistency, and trust among IP owners, investors, and stakeholders through clear, scenario-based guidance.”The LES Standard for IP Valuation has been reviewed and approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and is available for purchase by any organization at https://webstore.ansi.org/ LES will be presenting an introduction to the IP Valuation Standard at its annual meeting on October 20, 2025 in Boston, MA. The workshop will be presented by Julia Klaren, Associate Director of Intellectual Capital Management at Collins Aerospace, Dr. Jack Lu of Intellectual Property Market Advisory Partners (IPMAP), along with other professionals. Please plan on joining us for this workshop by registering at www.les2025.org Options for a one-day registration are available along with a full conference registration. To learn more about LES or the work and membership of the Standards Development Committee, visit lesusacanada.org/standards.About the LES Standards InitiativeThe ANSI-accredited LES Standards program offers enterprises and individuals the best practices and standards they need to improve the way they do IP transactions, protect their innovation, use IP in their business strategies, and manage third-party IP. To learn more, visit: https://www.lesusacanada.org/standards About Licensing Executives Society (USA & Canada), Inc. (LES):Established in 1965, LES (USA & Canada) is one of the longest running professional societies supporting the development of members engaged in the creation, commercial development, and orderly transfer of intellectual property. LES members include business executives, lawyers, accountants, consultants, and scientists and engineers; who represent innovation-oriented enterprises of all sizes, professional services firms, universities, and government labs. LES is the largest of 43 global member societies of the Licensing Executives Society International, Inc. (LESI). For more information about LES, visit www.lesusacanada.org

