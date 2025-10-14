Sublime: The sacred art of Guatemalan artist Chrispapita present at Jubilee 2025

Maria Addolorata by Chrispapita The exhibition has been officially recognized as an event of the Jubilee 2025 by the Dicastery for Evangelization San Gabriele by Chrispapita With the musical performance by lyric soprano Veronica Visconti

From Guatemala to Rome, artist Chrispapita offers Sublime, a sacred art tribute to faith and beauty during the Jubilee 2025.

ROME, ROME, ITALY, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a solemn Eucharistic celebration and the heartfelt participation of the faithful and representatives from the institutional world, the sacred art exhibition “Sublime” by Guatemalan painter Christian Escobar “ Chrispapita ” was inaugurated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Mary at Trajan’s Forum. The exhibition has been officially recognized as an event of the Jubilee 2025 by the Dicastery for Evangelization. The event is also part of the Rome Art Week program, which runs from October 20 to 25, 2025.Promoted with the institutional support of SNAM, the patronage of the Lazio Region, and the financial contribution of Capillas Señoriales, the exhibition — open until January 6, 2026 — presents three monumental works executed in the traditional chiaroscuro technique: Saint Michael the Archangel, Saint Gabriel the Archangel, and Our Lady of Sorrows. Three powerful images that, through the interplay of light and shadow, lead the viewer on a journey of faith, contemplation, and beauty.An Inauguration of Faith and ArtThe ceremony took place within the framework of the Jubilee of Marian Spirituality and opened with the words of H.E. Monsignor Andrea Manto, Rector of the Basilica, who thanked all those who promoted the initiative — in particular the curator Marinellys Tremamunno , Hon. Chiara Iannarelli from the Lazio Region, SNAM President Alessandro Zehentner, soprano Veronica Visconti, and the Archconfraternity of the Most Holy Name of Mary.Monsignor Manto described Sublime as “a moment of grace,” highlighting the vital force of Escobar’s hyperrealist art, “capable of expressing passion, suffering, mystery, love, beauty, and above all, faith.” After his reflection, he imparted a blessing upon the artworks and those present: “May these images touch hearts and invite contemplation of the invisible reality of Trinitarian love.”The Artist: A Gift from God in the Service of FaithIn her remarks, curator Marinellys Tremamunno described Escobar as “a self-taught artist endowed with a rare gift — a talent that can truly be considered a gift from God in the service of faith.” She expressed her gratitude to the project’s supporters — the Lazio Region, SNAM, and the Guatemalan sponsor Capillas Señoriales — emphasizing the providential opportunity to present the work in the spiritual heart of Rome, in a place so rich in history and meaning.Visibly moved, Chrispapita shared his testimony:“Sacred art came into my life as an act of true faith, in which my hands become simply an instrument of God to convey His divine message.”He explained that the three works represent the victory of light over darkness, the peace of the divine message, and the strength of faith in Mary’s suffering: “While painting each of these works, I experienced moments that tested my faith, my mind, and my spirit. I dedicate this exhibition to my mother, my wife, and my daughters — and to all those who seek God through beauty.”Beauty that Unites Faith and CultureHon. Chiara Iannarelli, representing the Lazio Region, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to support “an initiative that brings so much beauty to our city and hope in this time of renewal.”SNAM President Alessandro Zehentner compared the power of art to that of energy: “We transport energy; art transmits beauty, faith, and strength. Both help us to illuminate life and defend what is essential,” he said.The evening concluded with a musical performance by lyric soprano Veronica Visconti, who performed three pieces in dialogue with the artworks: Crucifixus by Rossini, Ave Maria by Verdi, and Vidit suum dulcem natum by Pergolesi — a musical journey of light, contemplation, and compassion that deeply moved the audience.An Italo-Guatemalan Artist in the Heart of RomeBorn in Guatemala City in 1982, but of Italian descent, Christian Escobar “Chrispapita” is a self-taught artist of international renown, known for the expressive strength of his hyperrealism inspired by the Italian Baroque. After representing Guatemala at the Venice Biennale 2022 with his monumental painting Inclusione and donating Virgen del Remedio to the Cathedral of Alicante, he now offers, through Sublime, an authentic path of faith and devotion in the heart of the Jubilee 2025.Key InformationExhibition: Sublime – Christian Escobar “Chrispapita”Venue: Church of the Most Holy Name of Mary at Trajan’s Forum, RomeDuration: Until January 6, 2026Official Event of the Jubilee 2025, authorized by the Dicastery for EvangelizationOpening hours: Monday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.; and Sunday morning before Holy MassAdmission: Free

