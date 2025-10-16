‘Outback Odyssey’ Sparks Backlash — and a Global Wave of Support

Paul Rushworth-Brown appearing on PSI TV with Dr. Trudy Beerman, discussing Outback Odyssey and the importance of truth-telling in Australian history.

Paul Rushworth-Brown on PSI TV discussing Outback Odyssey — where fiction meets truth-telling.

Screenshot of public Facebook comments responding to Paul Rushworth-Brown’s Outback Odyssey event post, reflecting divided opinions on Australian truth-telling.

Public reactions to the Outback Odyssey event reveal Australia’s divided response to truth-telling — from resistance to reflection.

Cover of Outback Odyssey by Australian author Paul Rushworth-Brown, featuring the red-gold tones of the Outback

Available internationally via Historium Press

From online outrage to global praise — Paul Rushworth-Brown’s Outback Odyssey reignites the debate over Australia’s past.

Outback Odyssey opened our eyes — and our audience’s — to a part of Australian history rarely explored on U.S. television.”
— Dr. Trudy Beerman, PSI TV (US)

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

When Australian author and educator Paul Rushworth-Brown announced a virtual event exploring First Nations history and culture through his novel Outback Odyssey, he didn’t expect to become the story himself.

Within hours, the event’s Facebook post drew hostility and mockery — proof, Rushworth-Brown says, that Australia’s national conversation on truth-telling still has deep divides. Yet only weeks later, his appearance on PSI TV told a very different story.

The interview, which has now attracted over 1.6 K views, was met with thoughtful and enthusiastic comments from viewers around the world:

“What a refreshing interview! Paul is so articulate and humble.” — @nehar2223
“The allegory aspect is super interesting. It’s a great way to talk about tough topics without being preachy.” — @mynewchannel7942
“As an American, I learned so much about First Nations people and the ‘ten-pound pom’ thing. This book sounds like a great educational read!” — @marierichey1759

Following its success in the U.S. and UK, Outback Odyssey has been nominated for the NSW Premier’s Literary Awards, marking a proud milestone for Australian historical fiction that dares to confront the nation’s past with empathy and truth.

For Rushworth-Brown, the contrast between the two platforms is revealing.

“When you speak from a place of respect and truth, the right people listen,” he said. “That’s why I write — not to argue or preach, but to connect.”

A Story That Holds a Mirror Up to the Nation

Outback Odyssey follows a young Yorkshireman who journeys into the post-war Australian outback, learning from First Nations stockmen and confronting his own place in a country caught between denial and awakening. Blending historical fiction with allegory, the novel delves into belonging, reconciliation, and the quiet power of listening to Country.

“If a simple book event triggers outrage while a TV interview opens minds,” Rushworth-Brown said, “then maybe fiction is still the safest way to tell the hardest truths.”

A Wider Conversation on Truth and Identity

Rushworth-Brown believes these two moments — the Facebook backlash and the PSI TV embrace — capture Australia’s split psyche: one side weary of confronting the past, the other eager to understand it.

“We keep talking about truth-telling as if it’s a policy,” he said. “But it’s really a practice — it happens every time someone reads, listens, or asks a question they were afraid to ask before.”

Despite the initial negativity, Outback Odyssey has gained strong international traction and is now being described by readers as “Australia’s answer to To Kill a Mockingbird.”

About Paul Rushworth-Brown

Paul Rushworth-Brown is an Australian author and educator whose novels blend historical realism with emotional depth. His latest release, Outback Odyssey, explores resilience, identity, and the Australian dream through the lens of First Nations history and post-war migration.

Outback Odyssey is available internationally via Historium Press (US).

📘 Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/Outback-Odyssey-Paul-Rushworth-Brown/dp/1964700140

🎥 Watch the PSI TV Interview: https://youtu.be/DxV3hSXT5EQ

MEDIA CONTACT

Hayley Brown | Publicist
📧 hayley.publicist@paulrushworthbrown.com
🌐 www.paulrushworthbrown.com

World Books
World Book Publishing Industry
+61 431 724 652
hayley.publicist@paulrushworthbrown.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

On this episode of PSI TV, we sit down with award-winning Australian author Paul Rushworth Brown to explore his compelling novel, "Outback Odyssey."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

‘Outback Odyssey’ Sparks Backlash — and a Global Wave of Support

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
World Books
World Book Publishing Industry
+61 431 724 652 hayley.publicist@paulrushworthbrown.com
Company/Organization
Book Publishing Industry Today

,
Australia
+61 484 961 802
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Featuring novelist and host of History Bards and Down Under Interviews PAUL RUSHWORTH BROWN. Paul Rushworth-Brown, born in Maidstone, Kent, England, in 1962, spent his teenage years in Toronto, Ontario, where he played professional soccer in the Canadian National Soccer League. In 1982, he emigrated to Australia to join his father, Jimmy Brown, who had moved there in the 1950s. Paul studied at Charles Sturt University in New South Wales and became a teacher in 2002. He began writing in 2015, with his historical fiction/thriller novels Skulduggery, Red Winter Journey, and Dream of Courage. Known for their gritty, authentic depictions of 16th and 17th-century life, his novels feature suspense, mystery, and romance. Red Winter Journey was nominated for the NSW Premier's Literary Awards (Christina Stead Prize for Fiction). Paul has been featured in The Authors Porch magazine, appeared on ABC, BBC, America Tonight with Kate Delaney, The Neil Haley Show and is a regular guest on the Witty Writers Show in the USA. The US Times praised his ability to bring the past to life with skill and atmosphere. He now hosts History Bards and Down Under Interviews to support fellow authors. To be a guest on the show visit the website: https://bit.ly/3qUwEJG YouTube: https://bit.ly/3x8FV3N

"Red Winter Journey" nominated for the NSW Premier's Literary Awards (Christina Stead Prize for Fiction).

More From This Author
‘Outback Odyssey’ Sparks Backlash — and a Global Wave of Support
Australia Has Wrestled With Division for Generations — "Outback Odyssey" Explores the Roots
Australian Author Paul Rushworth-Brown’s Outback Odyssey Gains International Attention
View All Stories From This Author