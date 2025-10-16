‘Outback Odyssey’ Sparks Backlash — and a Global Wave of Support

Paul Rushworth-Brown on PSI TV discussing Outback Odyssey — where fiction meets truth-telling. Public reactions to the Outback Odyssey event reveal Australia’s divided response to truth-telling — from resistance to reflection. Available internationally via Historium Press

From online outrage to global praise — Paul Rushworth-Brown’s Outback Odyssey reignites the debate over Australia’s past.

Outback Odyssey opened our eyes — and our audience’s — to a part of Australian history rarely explored on U.S. television.” — Dr. Trudy Beerman, PSI TV (US)

When Australian author and educator Paul Rushworth-Brown announced a virtual event exploring First Nations history and culture through his novel Outback Odyssey, he didn’t expect to become the story himself.

Within hours, the event’s Facebook post drew hostility and mockery — proof, Rushworth-Brown says, that Australia’s national conversation on truth-telling still has deep divides. Yet only weeks later, his appearance on PSI TV told a very different story.

The interview, which has now attracted over 1.6 K views, was met with thoughtful and enthusiastic comments from viewers around the world:

“What a refreshing interview! Paul is so articulate and humble.” — @nehar2223

“The allegory aspect is super interesting. It’s a great way to talk about tough topics without being preachy.” — @mynewchannel7942

“As an American, I learned so much about First Nations people and the ‘ten-pound pom’ thing. This book sounds like a great educational read!” — @marierichey1759

Following its success in the U.S. and UK, Outback Odyssey has been nominated for the NSW Premier’s Literary Awards, marking a proud milestone for Australian historical fiction that dares to confront the nation’s past with empathy and truth.

For Rushworth-Brown, the contrast between the two platforms is revealing.

“When you speak from a place of respect and truth, the right people listen,” he said. “That’s why I write — not to argue or preach, but to connect.”

A Story That Holds a Mirror Up to the Nation

Outback Odyssey follows a young Yorkshireman who journeys into the post-war Australian outback, learning from First Nations stockmen and confronting his own place in a country caught between denial and awakening. Blending historical fiction with allegory, the novel delves into belonging, reconciliation, and the quiet power of listening to Country.

“If a simple book event triggers outrage while a TV interview opens minds,” Rushworth-Brown said, “then maybe fiction is still the safest way to tell the hardest truths.”

A Wider Conversation on Truth and Identity

Rushworth-Brown believes these two moments — the Facebook backlash and the PSI TV embrace — capture Australia’s split psyche: one side weary of confronting the past, the other eager to understand it.

“We keep talking about truth-telling as if it’s a policy,” he said. “But it’s really a practice — it happens every time someone reads, listens, or asks a question they were afraid to ask before.”

Despite the initial negativity, Outback Odyssey has gained strong international traction and is now being described by readers as “Australia’s answer to To Kill a Mockingbird.”

About Paul Rushworth-Brown

Paul Rushworth-Brown is an Australian author and educator whose novels blend historical realism with emotional depth. His latest release, Outback Odyssey, explores resilience, identity, and the Australian dream through the lens of First Nations history and post-war migration.

Outback Odyssey is available internationally via Historium Press (US).

📘 Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/Outback-Odyssey-Paul-Rushworth-Brown/dp/1964700140

🎥 Watch the PSI TV Interview: https://youtu.be/DxV3hSXT5EQ

On this episode of PSI TV, we sit down with award-winning Australian author Paul Rushworth Brown to explore his compelling novel, "Outback Odyssey."

