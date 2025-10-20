Submit Release
Reconnect Labs Reaches Key Milestone in Phase 2 Study of RE03 for PTSD-Related Sleep Disturbances

First patient enrolled in Phase 2 trial evaluating RE03, a novel therapeutic targeting sleep disturbances associated with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re proud to announce that the first patient has been enrolled in our Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating RE03, a novel therapeutic targeting sleep disturbances associated with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

This milestone marks a pivotal step toward addressing one of the most challenging aspects of PTSD—chronic sleep disruption. RE03 is designed to modulate the locus coeruleus noradrenaline system, the brain’s key arousal hub, which is often overactive in PTSD patients. By targeting this core mechanism, we aim to restore healthier sleep architecture and improve overall PTSD symptoms profile.

We extend our deepest thanks to our research team, clinical partners, and the patients participating in this important study.

