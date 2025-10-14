Mt Shasta Spiritual Tours Invites Seekers to Journey Within Through Nature and Spirit-Guided Experiences

CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mt Shasta Spiritual Tours is pleased to announce the expansion and heightened visibility of its Spiritual Guide Services, offering immersive tours, meditations, and energetic activations for travelers seeking deeper connection, healing, and transformation.Recognized as a powerful energy vortex and sacred mountain, Mount Shasta has long drawn spiritual seekers, mystics, and healers to its slopes. Mt Shasta Spiritual Tours serves as a bridge between visitor and spirit, led by Paul of Venus , a seasoned guide, channel, and Earth steward. The company offers tailored experiences ranging from light-energy treks and vortex site visits to full 5D activations and retreats.Mt Shasta Spiritual ToursWhat Makes the Tours UniqueSacred Site Exploration: Participants are guided to hidden springs, vortex centers, forest clearings, and ancient energy portals historically associated with healing and spiritual transformation.Mt Shasta Spiritual ToursEnergetic Activations & Light Codes: Through meditative transmissions, light language, and connection with Ascended Masters, guests may receive powerful energetic “downloads” designed to support awakening and higher consciousness.Mt Shasta Spiritual ToursPersonalized and Intentional Journey Design: Each tour is co-created with the guest, honoring their inner purpose, sensitivity, and spiritual intentions. Whether someone seeks gentle guidance or a deeper 5D shift, their path is supported.Mt Shasta Spiritual ToursIntimate, Small-Group or Private Options: To preserve the integrity of the energetic field and foster depth, tours are kept small or private for a more authentic and meaningful experience.Mt Shasta Spiritual Tours“Mount Shasta is a living, breathing temple,” says Paul of Venus. “I’m humbled to guide others to feel her voice, align with their divine essence, and step more fully into their awakened path.”Who Should Attend & What to ExpectIdeal participants include spiritual seekers, energy healers, those in transition, or anyone desiring to reconnect with soul purpose. During the journey, guests may experience:Deep meditative statesEmotional or energetic releaseVivid intuitive insightsHeart-opening and clarityIntegration tools to apply insights in everyday lifePeriods of silence, ceremony, intention setting, and gentle pace are woven into the tour structure to allow space for inner reception.Booking & AvailabilityMt Shasta Spiritual Tours is now accepting bookings for seasonal tours and retreats . Visit the Spiritual Guide Services page for detailed offerings, schedules, and booking instructions.Mt Shasta Spiritual ToursGuests are encouraged to reach out in advance to share their intentions, allowing custom design of their journey.About Mt Shasta Spiritual ToursMt Shasta Spiritual Tours is dedicated to facilitating conscious, heartfelt experiences on one of Earth’s most mystical mountains. Led by Paul of Venus, the services combine sacred geography, light-energy work, and loving support to awaken and guide individuals into deeper alignment, healing, and remembrance.

