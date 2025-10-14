Mark Fraase 1934-2025

Mark “Tinker” Fraase passed away peacefully of natural causes on October 6, 2025, at the age of 90, in Fargo, North Dakota.
Tinker was born on December 5, 1934, in Valley City, North Dakota, and grew up on a farm in Buffalo alongside his three sisters, two brothers, and his loving parents. The values of hard work, resilience, and loyalty were shaped early in life and remained with him until the end.
