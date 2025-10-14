Universal Aviation Expands into Saudi Arabia with Flagship Locations in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam

From L-R: Mohamed Albehery – Service Excellence Executive Altynai Sharsheeva - Service Excellence Executive Hayel Altashkandi – General Manager UASA Ibrahim Alshimali - Service Excellence Executive

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Aviation , the FBO & Ground Services Division of the Evans Family of Companies, announced today at NBAA-BACE 2025 that it has entered the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking its first foothold in the Kingdom.Universal Aviation Saudi Arabia has commenced preparations for operations at Riyadh King Khalid International Airport (OERK), with go-live expected by early 2026. In addition, Universal has been awarded the concession to manage facilities and provide full ground handling services at Jeddah King Abdulaziz International Airport (OEJN) and Dammam King Fahd International Airport (OEDF) by Matarat Holding, the state-owned holding company that owns and operates airports within the Kingdom.Under this concession, Universal will be the sole general aviation services provider in Dammam, while in Jeddah it will operate as one of three approved providers, taking over an existing private aviation terminal and operating its own facility and lounge within the terminal. Importantly, the award also includes the operation and management of private aviation hangars at both Jeddah and Dammam—the first time in Saudi Arabia’s history that there will be hangars dedicated for private aviation, with Universal Aviation responsible for their management and operation.“Saudi Arabia is one of the most dynamic and high-growth markets in the world, and we see it as essential to the future of business aviation,” said Greg Evans, Chairman, Universal. “Universal Aviation is committed to building something enduring here. Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam will not only serve as entry points to the Kingdom, but as global benchmarks for service excellence in executive aviation.”Elevating service standards in the KingdomUniversal Aviation’s entry into Saudi Arabia comes at a time of unprecedented growth in the country’s general aviation sector, driven by giga-projects and the national Vision 2030 strategy. While infrastructure has expanded, service standards for business aviation on the ground have not yet reached the level that international operators expect.“Operators flying into the Kingdom have told us consistently that while facilities are improving, the service experience still needs to be elevated to match what they receive elsewhere,” said John Hewett, Regional Vice President, EMEA, Universal Aviation.“That’s exactly what Universal is here to deliver. We are bringing a globally recognized brand trusted for more than 66 years and introducing a new level of hospitality-focused ground handling that will set the bar not only in Saudi Arabia, but worldwide.”Across all three locations, Universal Aviation Saudi Arabia will feature modern VIP lounges, expedited CIQ facilitation, and a full suite of concierge and ground services. The company is also piloting new guest-experience programs inspired by the world’s leading luxury hospitality practices, designed to make every touchpoint seamless, discreet, and personalized.Saudi leadership, global expertiseThe new operations will be led by Hayel Altashkandi, General Manager, Universal Aviation Saudi Arabia, supported by a dedicated Saudi team and strengthened by the guidance of Universal Aviation’s Saudi-based partners, Faisal Snobar and Hisham Attar, who bring deep experience and strong relationships within the Kingdom’s aviation sector.“This is a long-term investment for Universal,” said Hayel Altashkandi, General Manager, Universal Aviation Saudi Arabia. “Our goal is to raise the standard of private aviation services in the Kingdom by combining Universal’s global experience with the passion and hospitality of our Saudi team. We are committed to training and empowering Saudi talent to be the next generation of leaders in this sector.”Crown jewels of a global networkWith 50+ locations across 30+ countries, Universal Aviation is one of the world’s largest and most awarded FBO networks. The addition of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam extends that network into the Middle East for the first time, further strengthening its ability to support clients worldwide.“Saudi Arabia is not just another location for us—it is a strategic centerpiece of our future,” added Evans. “We intend for our facilities here to be the most innovative and service-focused in our entire network.”About Universal AviationUniversal Aviation, an Evans Family Company, is one of the world’s largest and most respected networks of FBOs and ground handling providers, with more than 50 locations across over 30 countries. With a legacy in business aviation spanning more than 66 years, operators have long trusted the Universal brand to deliver seamless, reliable, and personalized support. Today, Universal Aviation builds on that heritage by setting new benchmarks in safety, service excellence, and a hospitality-driven approach that is redefining the future of business aviation ground support.

