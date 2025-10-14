GigSky Expands Cruise Connectivity with Oceania’s Allura and Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas

From deck to port, stay connected at sea. GigSky adds Allura and Star of the Seas to its cruise coverage, learn why travelers are saying it’s a game-changer.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staying connected while you cruise just got easier. GigSky, the global eSIM provider used by travelers in more than 200 countries, is extending its cruise coverage to over 200 ships. Two new vessels now join the lineup: Oceania Cruises’ Allura and Royal Caribbean International’s Star of the Seas.

Anyone who’s tried to post a photo from their cabin or check directions at sea knows how quickly ship Wi-Fi can falter. GigSky’s expanded service keeps travelers connected both on board and in port, without chasing signals or dealing with roaming bills.

“We’ve heard the same story from travelers,” said Sam King, CEO of GigSky. “People want to stay connected everywhere, whether they’re on deck, or stepping off the ship in port. That’s why we built GigSky to be the only eSIM that works seamlessly on cruises. It’s about removing the hassle and making sure your connection is always with you.”

Plans Built Around Travel

For these two vessels, cruise data plans are available for the Americas and Caribbean, Europe, and a World eSIM that works in 130+ countries. Pricing starts at $19.99, with options ranging from 512MB to 10GB and valid from one day up to a month. Travelers pick what fits their trip, instead of squeezing their trip into a one-size-fits-all plan.

Two Ships, Global Reach

Oceania Allura: Sailing through the U.S., Mediterranean, and Caribbean with stops in Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, and more. Embarkation points include Miami, Puerto Rico, and St. Kitts.

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas: Calling on Mexico, St. Maarten, U.S. Virgin Islands, Haiti, and Honduras, along with other destinations. The ship is also home to the world’s largest waterpark at sea and the FlowRider® surf simulator.

Parents can buy and manage GigSky plans for their kids right from the app. It’s simple: log in, choose a data plan, and assign it to your child’s phone under “Target Device.” If it’s their first plan, just select “New eSIM Device.” Once purchased, the parent can install the eSIM directly or send a QR code through any messaging app. A quick scan, and the child’s phone is ready to go. This small feature makes a big difference for families, kids can message or share moments from anywhere on the ship, while parents stay in control of every plan and purchase. Whether it’s relaxing on deck or wandering a historic town, travelers can now count on their connection to follow along.

Smarter Way to Stay Connected

Many cruisers use GigSky alongside the ship’s Wi-Fi, streaming on the latter, keeping GigSky for messaging, maps, and sharing updates. It’s a practical fix for when connections on board get patchy.

Why It Matters

GigSky is the only eSIM company offering coverage across more than 200 ships. One eSIM works throughout the voyage, across regions and ports. For vacationers it means steady browsing and social sharing, for business travelers and digital nomads, it means not missing a call or email when Wi-Fi cuts out.

No hidden charges. No extra SIM cards. Just reliable coverage that moves with you.

About GigSky

Founded in Palo Alto, California, GigSky is a global mobile technology company providing eSIM-based data services for travelers, businesses, and remote professionals. With coverage in 130+ countries and 200+ cruise ships, GigSky makes it simple to stay connected anywhere in the world.

Plans are available through the GigSky app for iOS and Android.

