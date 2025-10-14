Submit Release
North Dakota Department of Public Instruction Statement Regarding Staff Changes at U.S. Department of Education

In response to inquiries regarding federal staffing reductions that occurred Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, particularly within the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) and Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE), the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) wishes to provide the following information:

At present, nothing has changed regarding the implementation or delivery of services and supports for North Dakota students with disabilities or those benefiting from programs administered through OSEP and OESE.

North Dakota has received all federal formula and discretionary grant money from these offices for the current year. That funding is already being distributed to our schools and partners, and the assistance is reaching students as intended.

We will work closely with the U.S. Department of Education and will continue to monitor any future developments that could affect program delivery, oversight, or technical assistance. As always, our priority is to ensure that North Dakota students, families, and educators experience continuity of support and access to the resources they need.

NDDPI will provide updates as necessary as more information becomes available.

