Solaren Launches AI Powered Solar Platform to Advance Energy Efficiency Across the Philippines

Solaren Energy logo – Trusted commercial solar and storage provider in the Philippines Oishi factory rooftop solar system in the Philippines — high-yield layout designed for daytime load coverage.

Solaren introduces an AI driven solar platform that forecasts demand, optimizes battery use, and boosts energy efficiency by 6 percent.

AI is allowing us to manage solar energy the same way we manage business operations. With foresight, precision, and real data instead of guesswork.” — Neil H Pearce, Founder

LA PAZ, TARLAC, PHILIPPINES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions has introduced an AI powered solar management platform that brings predictive intelligence to commercial and industrial energy systems in the Philippines.The platform combines predictive weather analytics with facility usage forecasting to optimize the use and timing of stored solar energy. By learning daily consumption patterns, it automatically schedules loads and battery discharges to achieve the highest return from every kilowatt generated.Early models indicate that optimized scheduling can enhance overall system efficiency by at least 6 percent, particularly for facilities with variable demand profiles, such as factories, cold storage facilities, and schools."AI now lets us match solar output with real business behavior," said a Solaren spokesperson. "It looks at tomorrow’s weather, predicts site demand, and decides how the system should respond. Charging, storing, or supplying power at the right moment."From Data to DecisionsThe platform tracks both environmental and operational inputs. Temperature, irradiance, time of day, and power draw — to build a detailed performance fingerprint for each site. It then recommends or executes actions that reduce waste, stabilize consumption, and extend the life of equipment.This approach shifts solar from passive generation to active energy management, providing clients with clear, measurable savings without manual oversight.Built on Proven FoundationsThe AI system integrates with Solaren’s existing premium equipment architecture, allowing upgrades for existing clients without hardware replacement. It also supports hybrid setups with leading battery systems, making intelligent storage control possible for both new and retrofit projects.A Smarter Way to Power BusinessBy combining solar expertise with applied machine learning, Solaren aims to provide Philippine enterprises with the same energy intelligence found in advanced markets. Technology that adapts to conditions instead of merely reporting them.About Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp.Solaren is a fully accredited solar EPC based in La Paz, Tarlac, led by British management with nationwide operations. The company delivers premium solar and storage systems for commercial, industrial, and government clients, combining technical precision with long-term accountability.Website: www.solaren-power.com Email: sales@solaren-power.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.