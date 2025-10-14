Hyde School Hosts 12th Annual Maine Youth Leadership Day

Over 1,200 Young Leaders to Gather in Bath for a Day of Inspiration and Empowerment

BATH, ME, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 1,200 Young Leaders to Gather in Bath for a Day of Inspiration and EmpowermentHyde School is proud to announce the 12th Annual Maine Youth Leadership Day, a flagship event that brings together more than 1,200 student leaders from grades 5 through 12 across the great state of Maine. This annual event provides students with the tools and insights they need to become effective leaders in their schools and communities. This year’s theme, "The Courage to Take the Lead," will inspire students to identify and build upon their unique strengths and leadership skills to make a positive impact on their communities.The event will be held on Thursday, October 23, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Hyde School in Bath, Maine. The day features leadership workshops, networking opportunities, and motivational discussions with prominent figures in Maine’s business, non-profit, and educational sectors.Hyde School is honored to welcome Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, Founder and Chief Community Officer of the Portland Hearts of Pine Professional Soccer Club. A former collegiate soccer athlete, Hoffman-Johnson wanted to bring the sport he loves to his hometown of Portland. He believes his role at Hearts is to do as much as possible to rally the community and culture of Maine around soccer, and to create a purpose-driven club representing all those who have their hearts in Maine.Leadership Day Highlights:-Networking Opportunities: Students will connect with Maine business and community leaders, offering invaluable opportunities to build relationships and learn from respected professionals.-Workshops on Leadership and Personal Development: Attendees will engage in workshops designed to help them explore their unique potential as leaders, develop a heightened sense of self, and find the courage to follow their dreams.-Inspiration and Empowerment: The event aims to help students identify challenges and persevere through obstacles, focusing on building the determination to achieve their goals.Hyde School, in partnership with Bath Iron Works, Bath Savings Institution, and Hannaford Supermarkets, makes this free event possible for schools across Maine.About Hyde SchoolHyde School is an independent, coeducational college preparatory boarding school for grades 9 - 12 and Postgraduate. Hyde has pioneered Character Development, leading to life-changing outcomes for students and families. Our emphasis is on helping students discover their strengths and grow as confident leaders prepared for the future. We believe that for students to succeed - now and for the rest of their lives - they must develop the integrity, habits, and resilience that are the hallmarks of successful adults. We are focused on the belief that character, attitude, and effort will lead to academic excellence, meaningful achievement, and personal fulfillment. The Hyde difference is seen in the peer culture and parent involvement, which connects our students to a remarkable support system.For more information about Maine Youth Leadership Day, please check out our website at https://www.hyde.edu/character/maine-state-leadership-alliance

